A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
World News

South Korea searches for missing people as death toll from downpours reaches 41

South Korean marines search for missing people in floodwaters in Yecheon, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Rescuers continued their searches Tuesday for people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by more than a week of torrential rains. (Lee Moo-ryul/Newsis via AP)
South Korean marines on boats search for missing people in the Sam River in Yecheon, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Rescuers continued their searches Tuesday for people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by more than a week of torrential rains. (Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via AP)
South Korean marines on boats search for missing people in the Sam River in Yecheon, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Rescuers continued their searches Tuesday for people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by more than a week of torrential rains. (Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via AP)
A South Korean Marine's assault amphibious vehicle is mobilized to search for missing people in the Sam River in Yecheon, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Rescuers continued their searches Tuesday for people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by more than a week of torrential rains. (Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via AP)
A South Korean Marine's assault amphibious vehicle is mobilized to search for missing people in the Sam River in Yecheon, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Rescuers continued their searches Tuesday for people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by more than a week of torrential rains. (Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via AP)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Rescuers searched Tuesday for nine people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by more than a week of torrential rains in South Korea, as the country’s military dispatched more than 10,000 troops to support rescue works.

The downpours pounding South Korea since July 9 have left 41 people dead, nine missing and 35 others injured. The rainfall has also forced about 12,780 people to evacuate and left about 28,600 households without power.

During a Cabinet Council meeting Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to mobilize all available resources to rescue any possible additional survivors, assist victims and conduct recovery works.

A man who swam across Lake Michigan in 1998 said he’s returning 25 years later for a longer splash. Jim Dreyer said he will attempt to swim at least 82.5 miles, from Milwaukee to Grand Haven, Michigan, beginning on Aug. 1.
Yoon said the government plans to designate major rain-stricken areas as special disaster zones to help speed up the recovery.

The Defense Ministry separately said it was sending equipment and 11,000 soldiers on Tuesday to support government efforts to find the missing people and restore damages.

Much of the severe damage has been reported in South Korea’s central and southern regions, with the nine missing people listed in the southeastern North Gyeognsang province or the southeastern city of Busan.

Also, 14 fatalities were reported from a tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where 17 vehicles including a bus were trapped in a flash flood that may have filled up the passageway. Authorities earlier mobilized divers and other workers to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies before they reportedly ended searches inside the tunnel on Monday night.

Severe weather was also affecting many other places around the world. Earlier this month, relentless flooding also deluged parts of India, Japan, China, Turkey and the U.S

Although the destructive floods are occurring in different parts of the world, atmospheric scientists say they have this in common: With climate change, storms are forming in a warmer atmosphere, making extreme rainfall a more frequent reality now.