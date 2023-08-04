South Korea detains suspect in high school teacher’s stabbing a day after separate attack wounded 14

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
World News

South Korea detains suspect in high school teacher’s stabbing a day after separate attack wounded 14

A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall. Authorities said at least 14 people were wounded in the country’s second mass stabbing in a month. (August 3)

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
 
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police detained a man suspected of stabbing a high school teacher with a knife Friday in the city of Daejeon. The stabbing follows a separate, apparently random attack on Thursday in which 14 people were wounded near a busy subway station in Seongnam.

Officials at the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency didn’t immediately release the personal details of the suspect in the Friday morning attack on the teacher at Songchon High School, describing him only as a man in his late 20s.

According to police, the suspect waited for the teacher to step out of a classroom before stabbing him and fleeing the scene, which, according to officials, suggests they were acquaintances.

Police and fire department authorities did not specify the teacher’s health condition.

Other news
Cars pass by the Emerald Motel and Seattle Inn on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Police recently declared the establishments to be chronic nuisances due to rampant prostitution and other criminal activity, a step that requires the owners to demonstrate how they will prevent their properties from being used for criminal behavior. The recent harrowing escape of a woman who was abducted after engaging in prostitution on Seattle has helped focus attention on the consequences of tolerating an open sex trade along the thoroughfare. (AP Photo/Gene Johnson)
Another harrowing escape puts attention on open prostitution market along Seattle’s Aurora Avenue
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Friday, July 28, 2023, in Auburn, Maine. Capital punishment could emerge as a major campaign issue in the U.S. presidential race for the first time in 30 years, with top GOP rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis already one-upping each other by touting tougher, more far-reaching death penalty laws. Meanwhile, death penalty foes are poised to draw attention to what Biden hasn’t done as president: He has taken no action on or even spoken about his 2020 campaign pledge to strike capital punishment from U.S. statutes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Biden’s inaction on death penalty may be a top campaign issue as Trump and DeSantis laud executions
FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla, Feb. 19, 2018. The re-enactment of the shooting at the school will take place early Aug. 2023, as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Congressional delegation to tour blood-stained halls where Parkland school massacre happened

The attack in Daejeon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Seongnam, came hours after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for “ultra-strong” law enforcement measures to restore faith in public safety after Thursday’s violence, which he described as a “terrorist attack on innocent citizens.”

At least two people were in life-threatening conditions after Thursday’s attack in Seongnam, in which a car rammed onto a sidewalk before the driver stepped out and began stabbing people at random at a shopping mall linked to the Seohyeon subway station at the heart of a bustling leisure and business district.

Among the five people who were hurt by the car, at least two were hospitalized in critical condition. Among the nine who were stabbed, eight were being treated for serious injuries, according to Gyeonggi Province fire department officials.

Police are questioning the 22-year-old suspect. They did not identify the suspect or offer any immediate information about a potential motive.

During police interviews, the suspect talked incoherently and said he was being stalked by an unspecified source, said Park Gyeong-won, an official at Gyeonggi’s Bundang district police station.

The suspect purchased the two knives he used in the stabbings from a different shopping mall on Wednesday, Park said, but there isn’t clear evidence he planned the attack in advance.

Photos from the scene showed forensic units examining the halls of the AK Plaza, where the attack took place Thursday. A white Kia hatchback with a broken front window and ruptured front tire could be seen on a sidewalk near the subway station.

A witness named Hwang Hee-woon told YTN television that he “heard a sound from the first floor that seemed like a scream, so customers and shop workers were gathering on the rails of the second floor near the escalator to see what was happening below.”

“Suddenly, someone told us the person who committed the crime was coming up to the second floor, so we ran away in panic,” he said. He ended up hiding inside a refrigerated storage room with some mall employees.

Thursday’s attack was the country’s second mass-stabbing case involving random targets in a month.

In July, a knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the capital, Seoul, killing one person. Attacks by firearms are rare in South Korea, which tightly controls gun possession, but there aren’t meaningful restrictions applying to knives, including kitchen tools that are often used for attacks.

In response to Thursday’s attack, Yoon called for closer monitoring of social media to detect threats, deploying more law enforcement officers for prevention and equipping them with better suppression gear, according to his office.

In response to the president’s comments, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun declared in a televised statement the start of an indefinite “special surveillance” period, during which police officers will step up patrols and stop-and-search activities to guard against “people suspected of carrying weapons or acting abnormally.”

Yoon said police officers will also be instructed to actively use firearms or taser guns to suppress suspects when violent crimes occur.

___

Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific