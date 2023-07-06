Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
World News

South Sudan “not ready” for “free, fair” presidential election, UN mission head says

By DENG MACHOL
 
Share

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The head of the U.N. mission in South Sudan said the country is “not yet ready” to hold its first presidential election in the coming year.

Nicholas Haysom, head of UNMISS, during a meeting of The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, said he shared “frank views” expressed by some government officials, political parties, and civil society that the country was “at this point not ready” for “free, fair and credible elections.”

The mission head cited the lack of a reconstituted electoral body and a political parties council as reasons for skepticism.

Other news
FILE - Haiti's President Jovenel Moise walks with his wife Martine to the National Palace after being sworn-in, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Feb. 7, 2017. Attorneys for the widow of the slain president filed a lawsuit on June 22, 2023 in Florida against those accused in his assassination, which is still under investigation. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
Ombudsman office condemns pace of investigation into assassination of Haiti’s President Moïse
An ombudsman office in Haiti has denounced what it called the “unacceptable slowness” of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse nearly two years after he was killed.
FILE - Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, March 8, 2023. Pope Francis travels to the periphery of Roman Catholicism this summer when he becomes the first pontiff to visit Mongolia, a central Asian nation squeezed between Russia and China with just 1,500 Catholics. The Sept. 1-4 schedule released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, is light by papal standards, and includes a full day of rest upon arrival, which appears to be a concession to the 86-year-old pope’s recent health issues. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Pope Francis’ trip to Mongolia in September will be closely watched by Russia and China
Pope Francis travels to the periphery of Roman Catholicism this summer when he becomes the first pontiff to visit Mongolia.
FILE - A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Global heat is just the latest 2023 extreme that shows an Earth in crisis
Scientists say global heat that inched into worrisome new territory this week is a clear example of how pollutants released by humans are warming their environment.
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage. In an Instagram post shared in Spanish on Martin’s page and English on Yosef’s page, the couple said that they are ending their marriage after long considering “transforming our relationship.”

The presidential election is viewed as a culmination of the peace agreement signed nearly five years ago to pull the world’s youngest nation out of fighting that killed some 400,000 people.

Haysom said “a conducive political and security environment is non-negotiable” for a free election.

“South Sudan can however make significant strides towards this December 2024 target with political will, adequate resourcing, and a commitment to create an appropriate political environment,” he said.

President Salva Kiir and his rival turned Vice President Riek Machar were at loggerheads in recent days over the sacking of the defense and interior ministers. The peace agreement signed in 2018 stated that Kiir was to appoint the interior minister while Machar was to appoint the defense minister. But the president has unilaterally fired both ministers.

In addition, the country is yet to deploy its unified defense forces, made of former rival groups, an integral part of the agreement. The government says deployment is delayed due to lack of funds, but critics say it is due to a lack of political goodwill.

“Time is of the essence as key components of the Transitional Security Arrangements remain behind schedule,” Haysom said.

Kiir on Tuesday said his country’s long-delayed elections will take place in 2024 and has thrown his hat in the ring. He is expected to face off with Machar, who is yet to confirm his candidacy.

The opposition has accused the government of lacking the political will to hold elections, but Kiir said he was committed to free and fair elections.