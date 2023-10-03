Hunter Biden
Charlotte Sena found
Canada - India tensions
Trump trial
McCarthy vote
World News

The UN food agency says that 1 in 5 children who arrive in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished

By DENG MACHOL
 
Share

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least one in five children arriving in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished and more than 90% of arrivals haven’t eaten in days, the U.N. food agency said Tuesday.

The World Food Program said that nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan in the last five months — the majority of whom are South Sudanese. South Sudan plunged into civil war in 2013, forcing thousands of its citizens to flee to neighboring countries, including Sudan.

“We are seeing families leave one disaster for another as they flee danger in Sudan only to find despair in South Sudan,” says Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP’s country director in South Sudan.

Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Force paramilitary, or RSF, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, escalated into open warfare.

Other news
South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit adjusts his earphone as he prepares to listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
South Sudan’s leader discusses closer ties in energy, trade with Russian President Putin
South Sudan basketball player Koch Bar, is welcomed back at Juba International airport, South Sudan, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Basketball has united the South Sudanese. The country which gained its independence just 12 years ago is still celebrating the men’s national team after its first-ever qualification for the Olympics. South Sudan will play at the Paris Olympics as the automatic qualifier from Africa thanks to a 101-78 win over Angola a week ago at the basketball World Cup in the Philippines. (AP Photo Samir Bol)
‘The world knows us.’ South Sudanese cheer their basketball team’s rise and Olympic qualification
FILE - Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 5, 2022. The head of Sudan’s army warned Thursday Aug. 31, 2023 that the northeast African country will be divided if the conflict between the military and rival paramilitary force is not resolved. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
Sudan’s top general meets with South Sudan’s president on the war

The WFP is appealing for additional funding of more than $120 million to meet humanitarian needs at the border.

The agency says with the start of the rainy season, there’s flooding that has contributed to the spread of disease.

“Those arriving today are in an even more vulnerable condition than families that fled in the early weeks of the conflict,” a WFP statement said.

The U.N. estimates that 5,000 people have been killed and more than 12,000 others wounded since the conflict in Sudan started in mid-April.

More than 5.2 million people have fled their homes, including more than 1 million who crossed into Sudan’s neighboring countries. Half of the country’s population — around 25 million people — needs humanitarian assistance, including about 6.3 million who are “one step away from famine,” according to U.N. humanitarian officials.