Nations kicks 46-yard FG to end game, Eastern Kentucky scores last 17 points to beat SEMO 41-38

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Patrick Nations kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, Eastern Kentucky scored the last 17 points in the final six minutes of the game, and the Colonels beat Southeast Missouri State 41-38 on Saturday night.

Braedon Sloan’s 2-yard touchdown run pulled the Colonels to 38-31 with about six minutes remaining. Parker McKinney tossed a 2-yard score to Jackson Hensley that tied it at 38 with 30 seconds left. On the ensuing series, Darius Sterling forced Paxton DeLaurent to fumble the ball at the SEMO 28 and Nations kicked the game-winner two plays later.

McKinney completed 30 of 49 passes for 260 yards and threw three touchdown passes plus added 81 yards on the ground for Eastern Kentucky (1-3). Sloan had 14 carries for 122 yards rushing and a pair of scoring runs.

DeLaurent accounted for all five Southeast Missouri State touchdowns. His 1-yard TD run stretched the Redhawks’ lead to 38-24 with 8:36 to play. He finished 31-of-43 passing for 358 yards and threw three first-half touchdown passes. He also had a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter.

