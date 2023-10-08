Zach Calzada accounts for 3 TDs and Incarnate Word holds off Southeastern Louisiana 33-26

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada accounted for three touchdowns and Incarnate Word held off Southeastern Louisiana for a 33-26 victory on Saturday night.

Calzada threw a pair of touchdown passes to help Incarnate Word (4-1, 1-0 Southland Conference) build a 24-6 halftime lead. Calzada’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive that stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 33-19 late in the third quarter.

But midway through the fourth, Calzada fumbled and turned the ball over deep inside Cardinals’ territory. Southeastern Louisiana scored four plays later on Eli Sawyer’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Bauer Sharp that capped the scoring with 6:18 remaining.

After forcing a three-and-out, Sawyer led a 15-play drive to the Cardinals’ 23-yard line but then threw an interception with 43 seconds to go.

Calzada completed 23 of 32 passes for 304 yards. Brandon Porter had 10 receptions for 182 yards and a score.

Sawyer was 27-of-40 passing for 271 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Southeastern Louisiana (0-6, 0-2).

