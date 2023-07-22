FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Report says plane rolled upside down in crash near California airport, killing father, injuring sons

This aerial image from video courtesy of KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a single-engine Cessna 172 that crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta, Calif., on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. One person was killed and three injured after the plane struck the side of a building and crashed near French Valley Airport in Riverside County, authorities said. (Courtesy of KTLA-TV Channel 5 via AP)

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine plane rolled upside down before crashing near a Southern California airport on the Fourth of July, killing a father and severely injuring his three sons, federal investigators said in a preliminary report.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released the report on the crash that killed Jared Newman, 39, of Temecula and injured his sons.

Newman was at the controls of a Cessna 172N operated by a pilot school when it went down near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Other news
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions top prize has jumped to an estimated $820 million after there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, late Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with a possible cash payout of $422 million
The Mega Millions top prize has jumped to an estimated $820 million after there was no jackpot winner in the latest drawing.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) pumps his fist as he runs the bases after a home run in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Dodgers beat Texas 11-5 in return to Globe Life Field, where they won 2020 World Series; Seager hurt
Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double and a solo homer before scoring the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 11-5.
FILE - Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar is seen at an event at Los Angeles City Hall on Aug. 24, 2016. A real estate developer has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for paying a $500,000 in cash bribes to Huizar for help with a downtown project. Prosecutors say Dae Yong Lee, also known as David Lee, was sentenced Friday, July 21, 2023. (Walt Mancini/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Developer who paid $500,000 bribe to Los Angeles councilman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison
A real estate developer has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to a Los Angeles city councilman for help with a downtown project.
FILE - Tape cordons off the scene where multiple people were shot including police officers in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. In a report issued this week, homicides in 2023 are declining in a cross-section of American cities, though their numbers remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, according to a new report analyzing data from 30 U.S. cities. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
New report points to homicide rate declines in US cities after pandemic-era spike
Homicides are declining in a cross-section of American cities, though their numbers remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The plane had made a touch-and-go landing on a runway when it then climbed, veered left, and at about 60 feet (18 meters) above the ground dropped one wing, rolled over and disappeared behind a building, according to airport surveillance video cited in the NTSB report.

“A witness reported that the airplane’s approach to runway 18 was ‘unstable’ and the flaps appeared to be fully extended,” the report said.

The witness saw the plane slowly climb towards some buildings, its wings rocking back and forth before it disappeared behind the building, the report said.

The plane apparently struck a 50-foot tall (15-meter) building in an industrial complex near the airport, the NTSB said.

Televised news footage showed the plane upside down in a parking lot.

The NTSB said skies were clear and cloudless at the time of the crash.

The crash killed Newman and left his sons Caleb, Connor and Elijah Newman with serious injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate Newman obtained his private pilot’s certificate on June 19, allowing him to carry passengers.

Only days after the accident, six people died in the crash of a business jet that was trying to land at the same airport.

That plane crashed in a field and burst into flames during the second of two landing attempts in fog just before dawn on July 8.