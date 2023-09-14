Gas leak forces evacuation of Southern California homes; no injuries reported
Southern California Gas Co. crews repair a leaking 3-inch gas line Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2023, in Whittier, Calif. The neighborhood has been evacuated due to a large leak of natural gas from an underground pipe. The leak was detected around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in unincorporated West Whittier, about 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. About 75 people were sent to an evacuation center set up at a school. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the Red Cross was assisting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California neighborhood was evacuated for more than six hours early Thursday due to a large leak of natural gas from an underground pipe, authorities said.
The leak was detected around 1:30 a.m. in unincorporated West Whittier, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
An investigation determined the gas was leaking from a 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) line and crews were sent to make repairs, Southern California Gas Co. said in a statement.
About 75 people were sent to an evacuation center set up at a school.
The residents were allowed to begin returning home around 8 a.m., said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the leak remained under investigation, Little said.