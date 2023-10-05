Wildcats seek rare win in last Pac-12 visit to Los Angeles against No. 9 Trojans

Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) at No. 9 Southern Cal (5-0, 3-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: USC by 21 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: USC leads 38-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Trojans have one more chance to tighten up before running a gauntlet of four teams ranked in the top 18 in five weeks, including three top 10 opponents. After holding on for a 48-41 win at Colorado, there is clearly more work to be done if USC wants to compete for a Pac-12 or national title. The Wildcats are looking for another signature win in Los Angeles after knocking off No. 9 UCLA at the Rose Bowl last November. They are in their own difficult stretch against four straight top-15 ranked foes.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona WRs Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan vs. USC’s secondary. It isn’t clear if QB Jayden de Laura will return after missing the game against the Huskies because of an ankle injury, but the Wildcats have weapons in the passing game regardless of who throws it. Cowing and McMillan, who combined for 14 receptions and three touchdowns last week, can make things difficult for the Trojans secondary, which gave up too many big plays in the second half as the Buffaloes finished with 371 yards passing and four scores.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: DE Taylor Upshaw had a sack for the third straight game against Washington, giving him a team-leading 4 1/2. The graduate transfer from Michigan must be disciplined when rushing USC QB Caleb Williams.

USC: WR Brenden Rice made the most of his return to Colorado by catching five balls for 81 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second straight game with two scores, and his seven total touchdown grabs is tied for third-most in the FBS.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona QB Noah Fifita made his first career start against Washington and was 27 of 39 passing for 232 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. ... Williams threw six touchdowns against Colorado, matching his career-high set at a freshman at Oklahoma against Texas Tech in 2021. … Williams has thrown 21 touchdowns to one interception this season, with his first pick coming late in the third quarter against the Buffaloes. ... Wildcats S Dalton Johnson set a career-high with 10 tackles against the Huskies. He also had two forced fumbles. ... Arizona is 4-20 on the road at USC, with their last win coming in 2009 in what would end up being Pete Carroll’s final home game as coach of the Trojans.

