Big Southern California wildfire being contained, with minimal new activity
A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
Firefighters hose down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif.,, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
Burnt bush branches contrast against the white ash ground and pink fire retardant spray on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, the Gavilan Hills bush fire erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Riverside fire department still is on the scene. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Park Service smoke rises from the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2023. The fire was started by lightning on June 29, 2023. (Mark Ruggiero/National Park Service via AP)
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter monitors flames consuming brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter watches flames from the Rabbit Fire along Gilman Springs Road late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter watches flames approach Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter sprays water on flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
Firefighters hose down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif.,, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
Burnt bush branches contrast against the white ash ground and pink fire retardant spray on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, the Gavilan Hills bush fire erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Riverside fire department still is on the scene. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Park Service smoke rises from the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2023. The fire was started by lightning on June 29, 2023. (Mark Ruggiero/National Park Service via AP)
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter monitors flames consuming brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter watches flames from the Rabbit Fire along Gilman Springs Road late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter watches flames approach Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A firefighter sprays water on flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters working in high heat patrolled for hotspots and built control lines around a large wildfire smoldering in the interior of Southern California on Tuesday.
The Rabbit Fire remained at just under 13 square miles (33.6 square kilometers), with 45% containment after minimal activity overnight, according to the Riverside County unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The fire was the largest of four that erupted last week in Riverside County. The last of evacuation orders for nearby homes was downgraded to a warning on Tuesday and all other warnings were lifted.
The three smaller fires were all at significant levels of containment and all evacuation orders, warnings and road closures were lifted.
“Hot and dry, steep and rugged terrain are still going to be the challenges for the firefighters, but they continue to work aggressively on these fires to help the containment,” Rabbit Fire incident commander Josh Janssen said in a video briefing.
Much of inland Southern California, broiling along with Arizona and other states, will remain under excessive heat warnings into the weekend.
In the Sierra Nevada, a fire ignited by lightning late last month in Yosemite National Park was 20% contained after scorching slightly more than 1 square mile (3 square kilometers).