FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Big Southern California wildfire being contained, with minimal new activity

A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
1 of 14 | 

A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters hose down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif.,, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
2 of 14 | 

Firefighters hose down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif.,, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burnt bush branches contrast against the white ash ground and pink fire retardant spray on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, the Gavilan Hills bush fire erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Riverside fire department still is on the scene. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
3 of 14 | 

Burnt bush branches contrast against the white ash ground and pink fire retardant spray on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, the Gavilan Hills bush fire erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Riverside fire department still is on the scene. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
4 of 14 | 

A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
5 of 14 | 

A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Park Service smoke rises from the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2023. The fire was started by lightning on June 29, 2023. (Mark Ruggiero/National Park Service via AP)
6 of 14 | 

In this photo provided by the National Park Service smoke rises from the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2023. The fire was started by lightning on June 29, 2023. (Mark Ruggiero/National Park Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
7 of 14 | 

Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter monitors flames consuming brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
8 of 14 | 

A firefighter monitors flames consuming brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
9 of 14 | 

Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
10 of 14 | 

Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
11 of 14 | 

Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter watches flames from the Rabbit Fire along Gilman Springs Road late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
12 of 14 | 

A firefighter watches flames from the Rabbit Fire along Gilman Springs Road late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter watches flames approach Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
13 of 14 | 

A firefighter watches flames approach Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays water on flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
14 of 14 | 

A firefighter sprays water on flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters working in high heat patrolled for hotspots and built control lines around a large wildfire smoldering in the interior of Southern California on Tuesday.

The Rabbit Fire remained at just under 13 square miles (33.6 square kilometers), with 45% containment after minimal activity overnight, according to the Riverside County unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire was the largest of four that erupted last week in Riverside County. The last of evacuation orders for nearby homes was downgraded to a warning on Tuesday and all other warnings were lifted.

Other news
FILE - In this photo provided by Guyana's Department of Public Information, people walk past a girl’s dormitory that was engulfed by a nighttime fire, in Mahdia, Guyana, May 22, 2023. Guyana’s government says it will pay $25,000 to parents of each of the 20 children burned to death in the May 21 fire at the state-run high school. (Guyana's Department of Public Information via AP Photo, File)
Guyana government reaches settlement with parents in dormitory fire that killed 20 children
Guyana’s government says it will pay $25,000 to parents of each of the 20 children burned to death in a fire at a state-run high school in May as part of a settlement to avoid any further claims in the case.
This image provided by the Gloucester Fire Department shows a boat fire on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Gloucester, Mass. Firefighters rescued two people from the water. (Gloucester Fire Department via AP)
2 rescued from water after boat catches fire in Massachusetts
Two people were rescued from the water in Massachusetts after the boat they were on caught fire. The Gloucester Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a boat on fire with people in the water near the Blynman Bridge just before 9 a.m.
A city employee cares for an animal, while law enforcement investigates an overnight fire that happened at Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Madeira Beach, Fla. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center
An early morning fire has killed multiple animals at a wildlife center in Florida. Officials say a fire broke out around 3 a.m.
This photo provided by the National Archives and Records Administration shows the damaged sixth floor and roof of the Military Personnel Records Center in Overland, Mo., near St. Louis, after a massive fire that started on July 12, 1973. (National Archives via AP)
5 takeaways from AP’s reporting on a historic fire that destroyed millions of veterans’ records
Fifty years ago, millions of files were destroyed in a huge fire at the Military Personnel Records Center in suburban St. Louis.

The three smaller fires were all at significant levels of containment and all evacuation orders, warnings and road closures were lifted.

“Hot and dry, steep and rugged terrain are still going to be the challenges for the firefighters, but they continue to work aggressively on these fires to help the containment,” Rabbit Fire incident commander Josh Janssen said in a video briefing.

Much of inland Southern California, broiling along with Arizona and other states, will remain under excessive heat warnings into the weekend.

In the Sierra Nevada, a fire ignited by lightning late last month in Yosemite National Park was 20% contained after scorching slightly more than 1 square mile (3 square kilometers).