A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east

Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana blanketed more of the Southeast on Wednesday, stretching government warnings of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures eastward into Mississippi and Tennessee. (June 28) (AP video by Stephen Smith)

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG, ADRIAN SAINZ and JIM SALTER
 
An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana blanketed the South on Thursday, as authorities warned of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures.

Forecasters said temperatures could rocket up to 20 degrees above average in parts of the region as a heat dome that has taxed the Texas power grid spread eastward. Officials urged people to stay hydrated, shelter in air-conditioned rooms and check on each other as humidity combined with high temperatures to make conditions even more dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee for Thursday and Friday. The heat index, which indicates how hot it feels outdoors based on the temperature and relative humidity, was expected to reach 115 degrees (46 Celsius) in several cities. The heat dome was expected to be center over the mid-South by the weekend.

This photo provided by Mike Shane shows Shane as he stands in his corn field near Peoria, Ill., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. By now, the corn stalks should be 10 feet high. Instead, they’re barely up to Shane’s waist. Illinois and other corn-growing states in the central U.S. have been hit hard by drought, prompting concerns that the crop will be hurt this year. (Mack Foster/Mike Shane via AP)
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
The middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are anxiously hoping for a break in the weather.
FILE - A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires June 27, 2023, in Chicago. Forecasters say there won’t be large breaks for much of America anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly.
FILE - Victims of flooding from monsoon rains walk with their cattle after their flooded home in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. A warming world is transforming some major snowfalls into heavy rain over mountains instead, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year as well as long-term water shortages, a new study found. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih, File)
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains. Scientists say that’s a problem
A new study says climate change is turning major snowfalls into more extreme rain over mountains, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year and long-term water shortages.
Travelers from Hong Kong wait for travel options after their vacation flight to Cancun, Mexico, was suddenly cancelled disrupting their planned vacation at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport, Wednesday June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Travelers waited out widespread delays at U.S. airports on Tuesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend, which is shaping up as the biggest test yet for airlines that are struggling to keep up with surging numbers of passengers. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations
Backups are easing at U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, but travelers are still seeing large numbers of flight delays.

The heat added to weather-related woes for some Tennessee residents cities who still had no power after strong storms Sunday knocked down trees and power lines.

To get some relief, John Manger, 74, and his wife were sitting in shady spots outside their sweltering home in the Memphis suburb of Bartlett and taking cold showers.

“I just suck it up, with a washcloth, towel, whatever. I just sit in my chair by the window, and maybe get a breeze,” said Manger, who is retired.

Their house was among more than 20,000 homes and business in Shelby County that were without electricity as of Thursday morning. Local utility Memphis Light, Gas and Water said dozens of crews were working to restore power.

Louisiana already has been plagued by hot weather over the past month. Between May 12 and May 24, more than 680 went to the hospital for heat-related illness, based on the most recent figures from the state Department of Health. These illnesses can range in severity from mild, such as heat rash and heat cramps, to severe, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

A 49-year-old man died Sunday in Shreveport after he was found lying on a sidewalk.

“This is very real and we need people, to not only take care of themselves, but also to look after their neighbors — especially those who are older,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday afternoon.

In Florida, National Weather Service offices forecast heat index levels of up to 112 degrees (44 Celsius) over the next several days. Forecasters in Jacksonville said the extreme heat would persist through the Independence Day holiday.

Temperatures in St. Louis were expected to reach around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Thursday and Friday, and 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) on Saturday before a slight cool-down Sunday. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has combined with the heat and humidity to worsen air quality.

Gentry Trotter, who runs Cooldownstlouis.org, said volunteers were taking donated window air conditioners to the elderly and needy.

Trotter recently went into the home of an 83-year-old woman, measured the indoor temperature and found it was 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 degrees Celsius). Still, she refused to accept an air conditioner.

“Somebody needs to convince her that if she doesn’t have a blasting air conditioner, she’s going to die,” Trotter said.

Eleven of the Texas heat-related deaths occurred in Webb County, which includes Laredo. The dead ranged in age from 60 to 80 years old, and many had other health conditions, according to the county medical examiner, Dr. Corinne Stern. Also, two Florida residents died while hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park.

___

Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee; Goldberg from Jackson, Mississippi; Salter from St. Louis, Missouri. Associated Press reporter Curt Anderson contributed from Miami, Florida; Sara Cline from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.