Strong, Lester help Southern Illinois run away from Murray State for a 27-6 win

MURRAY, Ken. (AP) — Justin Strong broke loose on an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, Shaun Lester added a scoring run late and Southern Illinois beat Murray State 27-6 on Saturday.

Strong carried 14 times for 128 yards. Lester’s 2-yard touchdown plunge ended a 10-play, 74-yard drive that capped the scoring with 4:25 remaining. Lester finished with 85 yards rushing on 14 carries. Vinson Davis III had a 9-yard TD run for Southern Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Nic Baker added 137 yards on 14-of-23 passing.

DJ Williams was 11-of-28 passing for 152 yards and threw two interceptions for Murray State (2-4, 1-2), which finished with just 185 yards of offense. Matt Maldonado made field goals from 44 and 29 yards.

After Strong’s scoring run, Williams led the Racers on a 12-play, 67-yard drive to the Salkukis 8 but then threw an interception in the end zone.

