Blood, Quarles propel Southern to 27-0 victory over UAPB

 
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Harold Blood threw two touchdown passes, Gary Quarles ran for 102 yards and a score and Southern blanked Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-0 on Saturday.

Blood fired a 42-yard scoring strike to Chandler Whitfield on Southern’s first possession and Joshua Griffin followed with a 22-yard field goal as the Jaguars (2-2, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 10-0 after one quarter.

Blood teamed up with Augu Pitre III for a 30-yard score and Griffin kicked a 42-yard field goal with 9 seconds left to give Southern a 20-0 lead at the half.

Joshua Donald forced a Michael Jamerson fumble on the Golden Lions’ first possession of the second half. Tahj Brown recovered for the Jaguars and Quarles raced 33 yards for a touchdown on the next play to complete the scoring.

Blood completed 17 of 19 passes for 215 yards with one interception for the Jaguars.

Jalen Moore and Mekhi Hagens combined for 105 yards on 13-of-21 passing for UAPB (1-4, 0-2). Hagens threw a pick.

Southern finished with 488 yards of offense, while holding the Golden Lions to 221.

