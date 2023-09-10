No. 4 Florida State scores most points in Norvell era, routs Southern Miss 66-13
Florida State wide receiver Deuce Spann (5) leaps for a catch but Southern Mississippi cornerback Markel McLaurin knocks the ball away in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, right, catches a pass but was called for offensive pass interference as Southern Mississippi cornerback Ques McNeal, left, defends in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili, top, leaps after making a long run after a catch as Southern Mississippi safety Dylan Lawrence, bottom, dives to tackle him in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) leaps after making a long run after a catch as Southern Mississippi safety Dylan Lawrence, bottom right, dives to tackle him in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Southern Mississippi offensive lineman Kyron Barnes, front left, gets tied up with Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) congratulates wide receiver Darion Williamson (21) after Williamson scored a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Fireworks light up Doak Campbell Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to throw a pass as Southern Mississippi linebacker Hayes Maples (32) and defensive tackle Josh Ratcliff (93) close in during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) gets fired up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (0) gets fired up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Benson had three touchdown runs and No. 4 Florida State routed Southern Miss 66-13 in its home opener Saturday night for the most points under coach Mike Norvell.
Jordan Travis threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and backup Tate Rodemaker added a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. Travis’ first touchdown, a 10-yard pass to Darion Williamson, gave him 50 career TD passes.
The Seminoles (2-0) have scored 35 or more points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. On Saturday, they did it in the third quarter — and before Southern Miss (1-1) found the end zone.
Caziah Holmes added a 40-yard touchdown run as the Seminoles ran for 306 yards. Florida State was able to move the ball at will even without starting offensive linemen Maurice Smith and Robert Scott.
Rodrigues Clark had 67 yards on 12 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Southern Miss.
Billy Wiles completed just 11 of 34 passes for 154 yards in his second college start for the Golden Eagles.
TAKEAWAYS
Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles had 70 yards of offense and 68 yards in penalties in the first half, falling behind 31-3.
Florida State: The Seminoles scored four touchdowns and a field goal on seven first-half drives.
UP NEXT
Southern Miss: Hosts Tulane on Saturday.
Florida State: At Boston College on Saturday in ACC opener.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll