SU grads to hear National Urban League President Marc Morial

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Spring graduates of Southern University and A&M College will hear from National Urban League President Marc H. Morial during 2023 commencement ceremonies next month.

Morial will address this year’s graduating class on May 12 in the F.G. Clark Activity Center on the Baton Rouge campus. The event is open to the public.

Morial became president and CEO of the National Urban League, the nation’s largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization in 2003. Before that, he served as a Louisiana state senator and mayor of New Orleans for two terms,

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University Law Center, Morial is the author of “10 Leadership Lessons That Help You Inspire, United, and Achieve” and also contributes a weekly column to many newspapers and online entitled “To Be Equal.” In addition, he is the host of a weekly syndicated television show called “America’s Black Forum.”