Southern Utah and Arizona State game delayed by storms

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A football game between Southern Utah and Arizona State is a delay as storms move through the area.

A dust storm blew just before halftime Thursday night, but play continued. Arizona State’s Jaden Rashada threw a 3-yard touchdown to Troy Omeire through the dust, giving the Sun Devils a 21-7 halftime lead.

As the dust began to dissipate, a lightning storm moved into the area, promoting the delay as fans moved from the stands to the concourse.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll