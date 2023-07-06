Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Science

California Science Center to start complex process to display space shuttle Endeavour vertically

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The lengthy process of putting the retired space shuttle Endeavour on display in the vertical launch position will begin this month in Los Angeles.

The California Science Center announced Thursday that the six-month process will get underway July 20 at the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center currently under construction in Exposition Park.

The initial step, dubbed “Go for Stack,” will be installation of the bottom portion of the solid rocket boosters known as aft skirts upon which will be stacked the booster segments, the external tank and then Endeavour.

CORRECTS TO VALENCINA, NOT VALENCIA - This illustration provided by the ATLAS research group of the University of Seville in July 2023 depicts "The Ivory Lady" who was discovered in a tomb in Valencina, Spain, dated between 3,200 and 2,200 years ago. When archaeologists first discovered the ornate tomb, they assumed it was for a man. But now they’ve determined the remains are those of a woman by analyzing tooth enamel, according to a study published Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the journal Scientific Reports. (Miriam Luciañez Triviño/ATLAS - University of Seville)
Lavish tomb in ancient Spain belonged to a woman, not a man, new research shows
New research shows that a 5,000-year-old tomb in Spain contains the remains of a woman, not a man as originally thought.
This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, shows a home after it collapsed onto a beach on Feb. 28, 2022, in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Rising seas and more intense storms are encroaching on coastal properties. Some coastal erosion removes sand surrounding cesspools and pulls sewage out to sea. (Dan Dennison/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)
83,000 Hawaii homes dispose of sewage in cesspools. Rising sea levels will make them more of a mess
Hawaii has 83,000 cesspools, more than any other state, and many are close to the shoreline. The system has long been unsanitary but it’s increasingly an environmental problem, too.
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference about the security planned for former President Donald Trump, who is set to appear at federal court Tuesday, in Miami on June 12, 2023. In a 2024 Republican presidential field full of long-shot candidates, Suarez may be, on paper anyway, the longest long shot of all. No sitting mayor has ever been elected U.S. president, a job that historically has been won by governors, vice presidents, senators or Cabinet secretaries. That hasn't deterred Suarez, who launched his presidential bid this week by talking up his unique experience leading the city of about 450,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Mayor Suarez launches an artificial intelligence chatbot for his presidential campaign
A super PAC supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s run for the Republican presidential nomination has launched an artificial intelligence chatbot to answer questions about him.
FILE – President Joe Biden sits with California Gov. Gavin Newsom while they listen to speakers at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California, on Monday, June 19, 2023. Newsom has pursued an aggressive climate policy as governor, including committing to spend tens of billions of dollars over the next few years on environmental projects and programs. But his proposals have been met with criticism by some environmental groups, who say they don't do enough to protect the state's threatened species and fragile ecosystems. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate agenda highlights tensions with environmental groups
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmental groups are clashing over some climate policies. Newsom considers himself a part of the environmental movement.

The 20-story tall display will show the shuttle as it would appear waiting on a launch pad.

Endeavour was built as a replacement for the destroyed shuttle Challenger and flew 25 missions between 1992 and 2011.

When NASA’s shuttles were retired, Endeavour was flown to California atop NASA’s special Boeing 747 shuttle carrier in 2012, drawing crowds as it flew over locations in the state associated with the space program.

After landing at Los Angeles International Airport, the shuttle was placed on a special trailer and then created a sensation as it was inched through tight city streets to the California Science Center over several days.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Air and Space Center was held last year on the 11th anniversary of Endeavour’s final return from space.

The center said in a statement that stacking the components of the shuttle system is a complex process that has never been undertaken outside a NASA facility.

Dec. 31 will be the last chance to see Endeavour as it has been displayed horizontally in the landing position for years since arrival at the center.

The shuttle will be moved across Exposition Park and lifted by a crane to be intricately mated to the external tank. Construction of the Air and Space Center will be completed around the full shuttle stack.

The center’s foundation has raised $320 million of the $400 million goal for the project.

Exposition Park is between the University of Southern California and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.