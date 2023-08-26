March on Washington, 60 years later
Spain women’s soccer team refuse to play
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX
Science

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, front left, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, front right, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, back left, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa leave the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
1 of 9 | 

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, front left, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, front right, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, back left, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa leave the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, from left, prepare to leave the Operations and Checkout Building early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
2 of 9 | 

Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, from left, prepare to leave the Operations and Checkout Building early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, left, front, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, right front, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, bck left, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa leave the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
3 of 9 | 

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, left, front, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, right front, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, bck left, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa leave the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Dragon spacecraft on top is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-7 mission, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
4 of 9 | 

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Dragon spacecraft on top is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-7 mission, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen makes a heart shape with his hands as he leaves the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
5 of 9 | 

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen makes a heart shape with his hands as he leaves the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, right, and Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, left, leave the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
6 of 9 | 

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, right, and Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, left, leave the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa waves to family and friends as he leaves the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
7 of 9 | 

Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa waves to family and friends as he leaves the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov leaves the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
8 of 9 | 

Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov leaves the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa pose for a photo at a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center as they prepare for their mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The launch to the space station is scheduled for early Friday, Aug 25. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
9 of 9 | 

Astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa pose for a photo at a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center as they prepare for their mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The launch to the space station is scheduled for early Friday, Aug 25. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By MARCIA DUNN
 
Share

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday.

They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.

A NASA astronaut was joined on the predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center by fliers from Denmark, Japan and Russia.

It was the first U.S. launch where every spacecraft seat was occupied by a different country — until now, NASA had always included two or three of its own on its SpaceX taxi flights. A fluke in timing led to the assignments, officials said.

Other news
FILE -Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the war in Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. The United States and its allies clashed Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 with North Korea, Russia and China over Pyongyang’s failed attempts to launch a spy satellite and who is responsible for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the DPRK had again defied Security Council resolutions by pursuing its unlawful ballistic missile program. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
The US and allies clash with North Korea, China and Russia over failed satellite launch and tensions
This image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. (ISRO via AP)
India’s lunar rover keeps walking on the moon, days after spacecraft’s historic touchdown
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The launch is scheduled for early Friday morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped to Saturday

NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, a Marine pilot serving as commander, said her crew’s makeup demonstrates “what we can do when we work together in harmony.” With her on the six-month mission are the European Space Agency’s Andreas Mogensen, Japan’s Satoshi Furukawa and Russia’s Konstantin Borisov.

“To explore space, we need to do it together,” the European Space Agency’s director general, Josef Aschbacher, said minutes before liftoff. “Space is really global, and international cooperation is key.”

The astronauts’ paths to space couldn’t be more different.

Moghbeli’s parents fled Iran during the 1979 revolution. Born in Germany and raised on New York’s Long Island, she joined the Marines and flew attack helicopters in Afghanistan. The first-time space traveler hopes to show Iranian girls that they, too, can aim high. “Belief in yourself is something really powerful,” she said before the flight.

Mogensen worked on oil rigs off the West African coast after getting an engineering degree. He told people puzzled by his job choice that “in the future we would need drillers in space” like Bruce Willis’ character in the killer asteroid film “Armageddon.” He’s convinced the rig experience led to his selection as Denmark’s first astronaut.

Furukawa spent a decade as a surgeon before making Japan’s astronaut cut. Like Mogensen, he’s visited the station before.

Borisov, a space rookie, turned to engineering after studying business. He runs a freediving school in Moscow and judges the sport, in which divers shun oxygen tanks and hold their breath underwater.

One of the perks of an international crew, they noted, is the food. Among the delicacies soaring: Persian herbed stew, Danish chocolate and Japanese mackerel.

Liftoff was delayed a day because of extra data reviews for the capsule’s life-support system.

Another NASA astronaut will launch to the station from Kazakhstan in mid-September under a barter agreement, along with two Russians.

SpaceX has now launched eight crews for NASA. Boeing was hired at the same time nearly a decade ago, but has yet to fly astronauts. Its crew capsule is grounded until 2024 by parachute and other issues.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.