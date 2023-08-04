Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
World News

Police arrest pair for 8.5 million-euro theft of jewelry and cash from Barcelona airport passengers

 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in northeastern Spain said Friday they arrested two men who allegedly stole carry-on luggage containing some 8.5 million euros ($9 million) worth of jewelry and cash from departing passengers at Barcelona’s airport.

The media office of Catalonia’s regional police department said video footage from airport security cameras helped investigators identify the pair who allegedly stole the bags Wednesday.

Police Sub-Inspector Francesc Garcia said in a video posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the men were arrested as they drove out of Barcelona. The missing luggage and their contents, including an expensive ring and some 20,000 euros worth of different currencies, were in the trunk, Garcia said.

Spanish state news agency EFE said the theft victims were Russians who were catching an Emirates airline flight. It said the carry-on bags contained watches and jewelry, including a 47-carat ring valued at $5 million.