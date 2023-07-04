FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Wimbledon Day 2
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2023. One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth parade-goers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A year after Highland Park shooting
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

Spanish authorities seek damages from a Swedish mining company over a major toxic spill 25 years ago

FILE - Environmental workers put dead fish into bags near the Donana Natural Park, in southern Spain, Monday April 27, 1998, after a dike of a mine reservoir broke dumping 5 million cubic meters (176.55 million cubic feet) of toxic waste outside Seville. In a civil trial that opened Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Spanish authorities are seeking 90 million euros ($98 million) in damages from a Swedish mining company for the major toxic spill near the famed Doñana National Park in 1998. (AP Photo/Jaro Munoz, File)

FILE - Environmental workers put dead fish into bags near the Donana Natural Park, in southern Spain, Monday April 27, 1998, after a dike of a mine reservoir broke dumping 5 million cubic meters (176.55 million cubic feet) of toxic waste outside Seville. In a civil trial that opened Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Spanish authorities are seeking 90 million euros ($98 million) in damages from a Swedish mining company for the major toxic spill near the famed Doñana National Park in 1998. (AP Photo/Jaro Munoz, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By CIARÁN GILES
 
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities are seeking 90 million euros ($98 million) in damages from a Swedish mining company for a major toxic spill near the famed Doñana National Park in 1998.

The civil trial that opened Tuesday is hearing the case against the Boliden company that ran the Los Frailes Aznalcóllar mine where the walls of a wastewater reservoir burst, pouring an estimated 1.3 billion gallons of acidic liquid into the Guadiamar River in southern Seville province in what was one of Spain’s worst environmental disasters.

Makeshift dikes kept the liquid and mud from flowing into the nearby Doñana National Park, but a vast area near the mine was inundated with toxic sludge containing traces of zinc, iron and other heavy metals. Thousands of fish and birds were killed.

Other news
FILE - PSG's goalkeeper Sergio Rico holds the ball during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been hospitalized with a head injury after a horse-riding accident in Spain. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP, File)
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after being hit by loose horse
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a loose horse in an accident in Spain.
FILE - Sevilla's Joan Jordan reacts during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Wolfsburg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on Nov. 23, 2021. The Spanish league and Sevilla denounced an apparent hate act by unknown persons against Sevilla player Joan Jordan on Saturday, May 20, 2023 the day before the Seville city derby with Real Betis. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti, File)
Sevilla player Jordán targeted by hung dummy before derby with Betis
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league and Sevilla denounced an apparent hate act by unknown persons against Sevilla player Joan Jordán on Saturday, the day before the Seville city derby with Real Betis.
Iga Swiatek of Poland competes during her Women's singles match against Petra Martic of Croatia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Seville to host Billie Jean King Cup finals in 2023 and 2024
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish city of Seville is to host the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the next two years, the International Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
Devotees prepare before taking part during Palm Sunday in Zaragoza, northern Spain, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Millions of Spaniards take to the road in the days leading up to Easter, traveling to see family or for a holiday break. For many, seeing traditional processions with painted religious icons that can weigh over a ton is a cathartic annual ritual, a time to reflect on past sorrows and current ills. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
AP PHOTOS: Easter week still a ritual in more secular Spain
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — The drum beat rises on a packed Seville street as Jose Maria Segura opens his mouth and begins the wail of the “saeta,” a pained, mournful ode to Jesus Christ in death.

The southern regional government of Andalusia is taking the case against Boliden.

The trial will hear testimony from 12 witnesses and three experts and is expected to conclude July 13, court officials said.

A criminal trial was shelved in 2001 by a Seville court, which ruled that Boliden was not criminally responsible for the spill.

Boliden claims it had been authorized to increase the size of the reservoir at Aznalcóllar before the walls broke, and that it later voluntarily cleaned up at a cost of some 80 million euros.

“At the time of the accident, Boliden took a very big responsibility and restored the area we were responsible for to levels better than before,” Boliden press spokesman Klas Nilsson told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“In addition, Doñana remained completely unaffected by the accident, which was of course very important. The financial disagreement between Boliden and the region will now be tried, which we welcome, not least since the accident happened 25 years ago.”

Doñana, one of Europe’s most prized reserves, covers 75,000 hectares along Spain’s southwestern coast, providing shelter for millions of migratory birds and threatened species such as lynx and imperial eagles.

Environmentalists and politicians say the park is currently under serious threat from right-wing local lawmakers’ plans to expand water rights for farmland around the wetlands amid Spain’s prolonged drought.

The mine was closed in 2001 but a Mexican group has recently applied to reopen it.

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.