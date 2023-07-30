Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger's democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country's future and some are calling out the junta's reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: "Down with France, long live Putin." (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger Coup updates
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers carry a wounded man after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)
Explosion in Pakistan
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
World News

Spain identifies 212 German, Austrian and Dutch fighters who went missing during Spanish Civil War

FILE - People put red carnations next to photographs during the 87th Spanish Republic anniversary ceremony to pay tribute to people killed in the Spanish Civil War at the Almudena cemetery in Madrid, on April 14, 2018. Spain’s Catalonia regional government says it has identified 357 foreign militiamen who disappeared in the region during the Spanish Civil War. Of these, 212 are Germany, Austria and Netherlands nationals. Researchers have also been able to find the likely exact area where all they died or were badly wounded. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

FILE - People put red carnations next to photographs during the 87th Spanish Republic anniversary ceremony to pay tribute to people killed in the Spanish Civil War at the Almudena cemetery in Madrid, on April 14, 2018. Spain’s Catalonia regional government says it has identified 357 foreign militiamen who disappeared in the region during the Spanish Civil War. Of these, 212 are Germany, Austria and Netherlands nationals. Researchers have also been able to find the likely exact area where all they died or were badly wounded. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

By DAVID BRUNAT
 
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish government researchers said Sunday they had identified 357 foreign fighters who went missing during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), the conflict that foreshadowed World War II.

Researchers confirmed the names of 212 fighters from Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, according to a statement from the government Sunday. Some 102 are of German origin, 70 Austrian and 40 Dutch. It gave no information on how many people of other nationalities had been identified.

The identified combatants fought within the International Brigades, military units set up by the Communist International to fight against General Francisco Franco’s fascist forces. Some 40,000 foreign men and women joined up as volunteers, fighting alongside the forces of the democratic Second Spanish Republic and against the rise of fascism in Europe in late 1930s.

The findings are based on a year of research in records held in documentary archives in Spain and Russia. Researchers combed through the daily lists of casualties and missing soldiers compiled by officers in the International Brigades.

Other news
Italian soprano Anna Pirozzi portrayed as Turandot poses for a backstage portrait before a performance of Giacomo Puccini's opera at the Teatro Real opera house in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 14, 2023. For the past eight years, Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house has held a week of opera broadcasting shows that have been staged in the theater to towns and cities around Spain for free. The aim is to try to spread interest in the art form among the public and rid it off its elitist tag. This July, the highlight was Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece, Turandot. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Opera for the public: Spain’s Teatro Real opera house offers free broadcast to towns and cities
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury

The names of private soldiers were frequently omitted from the lists, making the research process more difficult. These lists are held in the Russian State Archive of Socio-Political History, in Moscow. Researchers also dipped into the main archives on the Spanish Civil War located in Spain.

By cross-referencing documents, researchers were also able to identify the likely area where the soldiers died or were badly wounded. It is an important step toward locating their remains inside mass graves scattered across the country.

This research provides “very valuable information that gives us the opportunity to contact the families of the missing combatants and, in the future, to intervene in the mass graves that have been located,” said Alfons Aragoneses, head of the project.

All those identified were part of the Thälmann Brigade, a Communist unit made up largely of anti-Nazi Germans. The battalion was active on the Ebro River front in northeastern Spain between March and September 1938, the site of the longest and deadliest battle of the war.

The research is ongoing and it is funded by Catalan regional government, with the aim of contributing to the country’s historical memory. The second phase of the project will try to identify missing militiamen from Great Britain, Ireland, Canada and the United States. The final step would require opening the graves in search of bodies.

Historians estimate nearly 10,000 foreign volunteers died in combat on Spanish soil during the war. How many are still unidentified, buried inside graves, remains unknown.

The Spanish Civil War served as a testing ground for Hitler’s Germany and Mussolini’s Italy prior to World War II. This triggered an international outcry to try to save the Republic’s democratic government, which eventually succumbed to Franco in 1939.