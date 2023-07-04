Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
World News

Spain calls an end to COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals, pharmacies

FILE - A woman wearing a face mask reads a book on a subway in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The Spanish government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - A woman wearing a face mask reads a book on a subway in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The Spanish government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

FILE - Catholic worshippers gather during the procession as part of the "Las Carantonas" festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Spanish government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
FILE - Catholic worshippers gather during the procession as part of the “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Spanish government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

FILE - A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus pauses as people walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, July 3, 2021. The Spanish government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu, File)
FILE - A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus pauses as people walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, July 3, 2021. The Spanish government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu, File)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government on Tuesday declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies.

Over the past two years, Spain has gradually ended the mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport.

The country has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus since 2020.

