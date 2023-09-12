Spain routs Cyprus 6-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying after judge issues Rubiales order

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s men restored normal service on the field Tuesday, beating Cyprus 6-0 in a European Championship qualifying game two days after disgraced soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigned.

Rubiales still managed to cast a further shadow over Spanish soccer that has been in turmoil because of his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final on Aug. 20 and in the fallout since.

At almost exactly the time Gavi gave Spain an 18th-minute lead Tuesday, a television interview given by Rubiales began broadcasting on a British cable news channel. Excerpts from the interview on TalkTV aired Sunday and were widely reported.

The full interview aired hours after it was reported Rubiales has been summoned by a judge to a Madrid court on Friday as part of a criminal investigation into him kissing star player Jenni Hermoso at the trophy ceremony in Australia.

Spain kept on scoring to keep its fans focused on the soccer action and Mikel Merino doubled the lead in the 33rd.

Four goals in a 13-minute spell from the 70th sealed the comfortable win, scored by substitutes Joselu, Ferran Torres, twice, and Alex Baena.

The six-goal win followed a 7-1 rout at Georgia on Friday to close the gap on Group A leader Scotland to six points.

Spain, which has played one game fewer, hosts Scotland next on Oct. 12.

Also in the group Tuesday, Norway stars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard scored first-half goals in a 2-1 win over Georgia to stay in outside contention for a top-two finish that would earn a place at Euro 2024 in Germany.

