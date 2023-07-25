A fugitive Catalan separatist may hold the key to Spain’s government after an inconclusive election

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
World News

A fugitive Catalan separatist may hold the key to Spain’s government after an inconclusive election

FILE - Demonstrators hold a poster of former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 2, 2019. Nearly six years ago, the leader of Catalonia's failed secession bid slipped secretly across the Spanish border to escape arrest and start a life of a self-styled political exile. Now, Carles Puigdemont, after eluding repeated extradition attempts by Spanish justice, has the future of Spain’s government in his hands. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
FILE - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks at a press conference in Alghero, Sardinia, on Oct. 4, 2021. Nearly six years ago, the leader of Catalonia's failed secession bid slipped secretly across the Spanish border to escape arrest and start a life of a self-styled political exile. Now, Carles Puigdemont, after eluding repeated extradition attempts by Spanish justice, has the future of Spain’s government in his hands. (AP Photo/Gloria Calvi, File)
FILE - European Parliament's member Carles Puigdemont prepares for an interview at the European Parliament in Brussels on March 9, 2021. Nearly six years ago, the leader of Catalonia's failed secession bid slipped secretly across the Spanish border to escape arrest and start a life of a self-styled political exile. Now, Carles Puigdemont, after eluding repeated extradition attempts by Spanish justice, has the future of Spain’s government in his hands.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
By JOSEPH WILSON and DAVID BRUNAT
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nearly six years ago, the leader of Catalonia’s failed secession bid slipped secretly across the Spanish border to escape arrest and start a life as a self-styled political exile.

Now, Carles Puigdemont has the future of Spain’s government in his hands.

An inconclusive national election Sunday has left Spain in political limbo. No leader came close to an absolute majority or was left with a guaranteed path to forming a government in the 350-seat Parliament with 11 parties spread across the spectrum.

Other news
Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo presides over an executive committee meeting a day after the general elections, Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. Feijoo's right-of-center Popular Party, or PP, won the most votes and finished with 133 seats. But contrary to nearly every preelection opinion poll, it fell far short of the 176 seats a party needs to secure a majority in the 350-seat Spanish parliament. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Ties with far-right hinder Spain’s Popular Party forming a government despite election win
Chances to form a government have dwindled for Spain’s conservative Popular Party after its election win after two small regional parties refused to lend their support due to the potential presence of the far-right Vox party in the cabinet.
People work together to pull, according to the locals, the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, July 24, 2023. The bodies were discovered by the navy early in the morning and are believed to be migrants because of the type of boat they were in according to the authorities. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
At least 17 bodies have been recovered after a migrant boat capsized off Senegal’s capital city
Authorities say at least 17 people have been found dead after a boat capsized in Senegal’s capital, Dakar.
Workers remove an electoral poster showing Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Election leaves Spain in political disarray with no party having an easy path to form a government
Spain is in political disarray after elections left no party with a clear path to forming a government.
Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following Spain's general election, in Madrid, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's conservative Popular Party is set to narrowly win the country's national election but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Specter of right wing entering Spanish government fades after inconclusive national election
Spain’s inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be welcome news in the capitals of Europe.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is closest to solving the puzzle after his Socialist party resisted what polls had incorrectly predicted would be a right-wing landslide. But his party and allies on the left are still a few seats short of an outright majority.

This is where Puigdemont comes into play. Puigdemont’s Junts (Together) party will hold seven seats, whose support — even in the form of an abstention instead of a “Yes” vote — could be enough to give Sánchez another four-year term.

Puigdemont, 60, threatened to break up the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy when he made a short-lived bid for Catalonia’s independence in October 2017, which was not recognized internationally and produced a swift crackdown by Spanish authorities.

Since installing himself in Waterloo, Belgium, he has been able to forge a near cult-like following among his hundreds of thousands of supporters who consider him a hero as well as a victim of what they say is Spain’s quest to quash their political movement. That has helped him beat the odds and keep his political career alive, becoming a European Parliament member in 2019 even though he is hundreds of miles from the country he represents.

His reputation as a cunning thorn-in-the-side of Spain has grown as he has wiggled out of one tight squeeze after another following extradition arrests in Germany and Sardinia. He convinced Belgian courts to refuse to send him back to Spain.

But the price of a Puigdemont compromise may be too high for Sánchez.

Junts’ goals are to force Spain to authorize a binding secession referendum and grant full amnesty for Puigdemont and what they say are thousands of others facing minor charges. Those were the demands his party laid out before election night, anticipating a scenario in which Junts could play kingmaker to Sánchez.

“We haven’t come this far to lower our demands. We are here to achieve them,” Junts president Laura Borràs said in Barcelona on Tuesday. “This is a key moment because the separatist movement and Junts can decide the government.”

Josep Rius, a spokesman for Junts, told The Associated Press by phone that Sánchez understands their demands.

“We are not surprised that he has nothing to offer so far, since we have been waiting to hear what his solution is to the political problem of Catalonia for years,” Rius said.

Sánchez has consistently rejected granting a referendum that could lead to Spain losing one of its wealthiest regions and abandoning millions who don’t want to live in another state. And that will not change now.

But Sánchez’s time in power has been defined in great part by his willingness to spend political capital to reduce tensions in Catalonia.

Sánchez pardoned nine cohorts of Puigdemont who did not flee in 2017 and had been convicted to long prison terms, and he eased laws on sedition and the misuse of public funds that lowered the potential punishments for Puigdemont and others.

So it is not unthinkable that he could help Puigdemont.

“This situation is a problem for the Socialists, but also an opportunity to end the deadlock,” Lluís Orriols, professor of political science at Madrid’s Carlos III University, said.

“(Junts) depends a lot on a charismatic leaders like Carles Puigdemont. His figure is pivotal in Junts, and Puigdemont’s problem with his likely imprisonment in Spain could play a key role in this negotiation.”

Puigdemont’s legal defense suffered a recent defeat when Europe’s high court ruled this month that the European Parliament did not violate Puigdemont’s rights when it stripped him of his immunity as one of its members, as requested by Spain. Puigdemont has appealed that decision, but if he loses his case, Spain would be closer to bringing him home to face trial and sending him to prison for six to 12 years for misusing public funds in the secession bid.

On Monday, Spain’s state prosecutor’s office asked the Spanish judge leading the Puigdemont investigation to order a new international arrest warrant.

“One day you are decisive in order to form a Spanish government, the next day Spain orders your arrest,” Puigdemont wrote on Twitter on hearing that he was still a wanted man.

If Sánchez and Puigdemont cannot reach an understanding, Spain is likely headed for a repeat election in the coming months.

Catalonia, a region proud of its own language and customs, has not only been a headache for Sánchez. It was part of his salvation on Sunday.

Sánchez’s Socialists won the most votes in Catalonia, sending 19 lawmakers to Madrid. Junts and other separatist parties lost ground.

While Sánchez did extremely well with unionists, he also convinced some separatist-minded voters that he was the best guarantee to stop Spain’s far-right Vox party, which is feared by many for its ultra-nationalist bent.

“At least they (Sánchez’ possible government) should give us something in return,” said Sergi Pons, a 46-year-old architect who normally votes for separatist parties but this time went for the Socialists. He hopes Sánchez stays in charge.

“If not, we will return to elections and that can lead to the right coming out stronger.”

Puigdemont and Junts have already lost their grip on Catalonia’s government, and the Socialists snatched control of the mayor’s office in Barcelona from the Junts candidate who had looked certain to take power. During his campaign, Sánchez felt confident enough to say: “Mr. Puigdemont is of the past. He was a problem for Spain. Today he is an anecdote.”

Now his Socialist party will face some very complicated negotiations with Puigdemont’s team.

Puigdemont is considered public enemy No. 1 by many Spaniards, so just dealing with him is politically toxic. And in addition to being fiscally conservative and having little common ground with leftist parties, Junts is prisoner of its own rhetoric as true hardline separatists who won’t accept watered-down deals.

For Oriol Bartomeus, professor of political science at Autonomous University of Barcelona, Sánchez may conclude that a new election is preferable to being held political hostage by a fugitive.

“It is unclear that Junts would gain something by refusing and forcing a repetition of the elections,” Bartomeus said. “In that case, Junts could lose all its influence in Spain and Puigdemont would have to accept that he will serve his full prison sentence.”

Associated Press video journalist Renata Brito contributed to this report.