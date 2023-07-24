Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: Italy beat Argentina
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday charged with disobeying law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmo in southern Sweden last month. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Greta Thunberg appears in court
Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023. A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)
Wildfires in Greece: new evacuations ordered
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
World News

Election leaves Spain in political disarray with no party having an easy path to form a government

Workers remove an electoral poster showing Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Workers remove an electoral poster showing Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By CIARÁN GILES
 
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after a general election a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government.

The uncertainty deepened as both of Spain’s two main parties indicated that they hope to take power. The only sure thing seems to be that the country faces weeks, perhaps months, of political negotiations and possibly a new election to sort out the mess.

Here’s a look at what happened and what might unfold in the next few months.

Other news
Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, gestures to supporters outside the party headquarters following Spain's general election, in Madrid, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's conservative Popular Party is set to narrowly win the country's national election but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Specter of right wing entering Spanish government fades after inconclusive national election
Spain’s inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be welcome news in the capitals of Europe.
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greets supporters outside the party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Sunday July 23, 2023. Spain's conservative Popular Party is set to narrowly win the country's national election but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Spain’s election yields a distorted mirror of the success and failure of its political leaders
The outcome of Spain’s elections shows the country is politically split down the middle. The expected battle between two leftist and two rightist parties that were teaming up to form potential coalitions became a reality, in a nail-biting vote account that left Spain close to a gridlock.
Tourists cool off at a fountain as they visit Rome, Saturday, July 22, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Extreme weather has forced people to flee their homes in Greece and China. Wildfires raged in Greece for a sixth day amid high temperatures and dry conditions, requiring the evacuation of some 19,000 people from the island of Rhodes.
Supporters of Spain's mainstream conservative Popular Party supporters wave flags while waiting for its leader Alberto Feijoo to address them following Spain's general election, in Madrid, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Spain's conservative Popular Party is set to narrowly win the country's national election but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain at risk of political gridlock after conservative win falls short of toppling PM Sánchez
Spain appears headed for political gridlock after inconclusive national elections left parties on both the left and right without a clear path for forging a new government.

_____

A BITTER VICTORY FOR THE OPPOSITION

Alberto Nuñez Feijóo ‘s right-of-center Popular Party, or PP, won the most votes and finished with 133 seats. But contrary to nearly every preelection opinion poll, it fell far short of the 176 seats a party needs to secure a majority in the 350-seat Spanish parliament.

Even if it joins forces with the extreme right party Vox, which garnered 33 seats, it won’t reach that threshold.

In a nutshell, the PP’s decision to consider forming a coalition with Vox didn’t pay off with voters.

With its stated intention of ousting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez now far from certain, the PP insists that as the first-placed party in the ballot it has the right to form a government.

The PP has urged the Socialists to abstain in a parliamentary vote and allow the party to take power. But such a scenario is highly unlikely given the traditional animosity between the two groups.

Taking office as a minority government would also leave the PP fighting for its survival on nearly every piece of legislation it introduces.

Besides Vox, the PP has few friends in parliament.

COULD THERE BE ANOTHER LEFTIST COALITION?

Despite all predictions, Sánchez has an outside chance of staying in office. His Socialist party won 122 seats and his main potential partner, Sumar, has 31.

Since 2019, his leftist minority coalition government has relied on the support of small regional parties in the Basque and Catalonia regions. He could try to repeat that balancing act.

But even if he managed to round up the regional troops again, one major hurdle looms: He would need the support or abstention of the Catalan secessionist party Junts.

The party’s leader, Carles Puigdemont, is a member of the European Parliament, living in Belgium. But he is also a fugitive from Spanish justice and faces possible extradition to stand trial for staging an independence push in 2017.

Junts officials have already said they will want something in return for doing a deal with Sánchez. The specter of them demanding an independence referendum for Catalonia as their price would open up a Pandora’s box for both Spain and Sánchez.

WHO ARE THE OTHER MAIN PLAYERS?

Besides the conservative Popular Party and the center-left Socialists, the two other principle players are Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, and the leftist Sumar movement, headed by acting second deputy prime minister, Yolanda Díaz.

The prospect of Spain having a far-right party in power for the first time since Gen. Francisco Franco’s dictatorship has diminished for the moment after Vox lost 19 of its parliamentary seats to finish with a total of 33. Even so, it remains the country´s third political force.

Sumar, with 31 seats, failed to pip Vox for third place, but has said it will seek to form another leftist progressive government with Sánchez.

WILL THERE BE ANOTHER ELECTION?

Spain’s new parliament will meet in a month. In accordance with official procedure, King Felipe VI is then expected to invite one of the party leaders, Feijóo or Sánchez, to try to form a government.

That leader would then put his candidacy to parliamentary votes. Any candidate getting sufficient support can form a government.

The 350 lawmakers have up to three months to reach an agreement. Otherwise, a new election would be triggered.

___

Barry Hatton contributed to this report from Lisbon, Portugal.