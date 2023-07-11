FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Spain’s right-wing opposition leader puts Socialist prime minister on defensive in election debate

PP party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo is displayed on a television screen in a bar during a live broadcast debate with Spanish Prime minister and PSOE candidate Pedro Sanchez ahead the general elections in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. Sanchez called snap general elections for July 23 after the Socialist party and United We Can took a serious battering in local and regional elections May 28. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spanish Prime minister and PSOE candidate Pedro Sanchez is displayed on a television screen in a bar during a live broadcast debate with PP party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo ahead the general elections in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. Sanchez called snap general elections for July 23 after the Socialist party and United We Can took a serious battering in local and regional elections May 28. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spanish Prime minister and PSOE candidate Pedro Sanchez is displayed on a television screen in a bar during a live broadcast debate with PP party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo ahead the general elections in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. Sanchez called snap general elections for July 23 after the Socialist party and United We Can took a serious battering in local and regional elections May 28. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spanish Prime minister and PSOE candidate Pedro Sanchez is displayed on a television screen in a bar during a live broadcast debate with PP party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo ahead the general elections in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. Sanchez called snap general elections for July 23 after the Socialist party and United We Can took a serious battering in local and regional elections May 28. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
PP party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo is displayed on a television screen in a bar during a live broadcast debate with Spanish Prime minister and PSOE candidate Pedro Sanchez ahead the general elections in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. Sanchez called snap general elections for July 23 after the Socialist party and United We Can took a serious battering in local and regional elections May 28. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist candidate Pedro Sánchez poses for the media prior to the televised live debate ahead of Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Popular Party candidate Nunez Feijóo, left, and Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist candidate Pedro Sánchez, right, prior to the televised live debate ahead of Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist candidate Pedro Sánchez, left, and Popular Party candidate Nunez Feijóo pose for the media prior to the televised live debate ahead of Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By CIARÁN GILES
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s right-wing opposition leader put Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the defensive in an election TV debate that saw both leaders accusing each other of pacting with parties they deem dangerous for Spain.

The debate late Monday between Popular Party leader Alberto Feijóo and Sánchez, watched by some 6 million, was the first and only between the two main candidates ahead of July 23 elections. Most polls tip the Popular Party, or PP, to win the elections but it will likely need the support of the extreme right-wing party Vox to form a majority.

Such a victory would bring an end to the Socialist-led leftist minority coalition in power since 2019, and see yet another European country swinging to the right.

The 100-minute unruly debate featured both leaders interrupting and accusing each other of telling lies and misleading voters.

Experts in Spain say debates rarely shift voter intention.

Sánchez tried repeatedly to get Feijóo to confirm or deny that he would enter into a post-election deal with Vox, a party that is anti-European and opposed to gender violence and climate change laws.

He highlighted Spain’s strong economic performance in recent years and its socially progressive laws.

“What is at stake is whether Spain continues advancing as it has done during these last 40 years or you place us, Mr. Feijóo, in a sinister time tunnel in which who knows where we will end up,” said Sánchez.

Feijóo accused Sánchez of pacts with regional parties, several of whom would like to break away from Spain.

He said that the best option was for the electorate to vote in great number, adding that “a strong majority without need to count on extremists, is fundamental to advancing.”

Sánchez called the snap election a day after his party and small far-left coalition partner Podemos (We Can) took a severe beating in local and regional elections May 28.

The PP and Santiago Abascal’s Vox have cemented accords in many town halls and regional governments since then, and Feijóo has said he will take Vox’s support if he must.

The Socialists, who are open to forming a coalition with the new Sumar movement of 15 leftist parties, have narrowed the PP’s winning gap in recent polls.