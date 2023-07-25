FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Ties with far-right hinder Spain’s Popular Party forming a government despite election win

Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo presides over an executive committee meeting a day after the general elections, Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. Feijoo's right-of-center Popular Party, or PP, won the most votes and finished with 133 seats. But contrary to nearly every preelection opinion poll, it fell far short of the 176 seats a party needs to secure a majority in the 350-seat Spanish parliament. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo presides over an executive committee meeting a day after the general elections, Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. Feijoo's right-of-center Popular Party, or PP, won the most votes and finished with 133 seats. But contrary to nearly every preelection opinion poll, it fell far short of the 176 seats a party needs to secure a majority in the 350-seat Spanish parliament. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Workers remove an electoral poster showing Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Workers remove an electoral poster showing Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Chances to form a government have dwindled for Spain’s conservative Popular Party after its election win after two small regional parties refused to lend their support due to the potential presence of the far-right Vox party in the cabinet.

Alberto Nuñez Feijóo’s right-of-center Popular Party, or PP, won the most votes in Sunday´s ballot and finished with 133 seats, far short of the 176 majority figure in the 350-seat Spanish parliament.

Feijóo tried garnering support from other parties but the numbers do not add up.

As of Tuesday, he only has the support of ultra-nationalist Vox, with 33 seats and the tiny conservative UPN party, which has only one seat.

On Monday, two small conservative parties — the Basque region’s PNV with five seats and the Canary Coalition with one — dealt Feijóo a blow by saying they would not support any government with Vox party members in it.

Meanwhile, focus has shifted toward the radical Catalan secessionist party, Junts (Together), and whether it might abstain should acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez seek parliamentary support to form another leftist coalition government. Sánchez’s government relied on support from myriad small groups for the past four years, but never included Junts. Sánchez’s government relied on support from myriad small groups for the past four years, but never included Junts.

His Socialist party and leftist Sumar ally have 153 seats between them and are intent on forming a government should Feijóo fail to.

The 350 newly-elected lawmakers take their seats on Aug. 17 and have three months to vote in a new prime minister. Otherwise, a new election would take place.