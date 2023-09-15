Fernando Botero dies
UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Streaming now
World News

Spanish judge hears allegations of Franco-era police torture in a case rights groups say is a 1st

 
Share

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge heard evidence Friday of alleged torture during the rule of the country’s late dictator Francisco Franco, in what rights groups said was the first case of its kind to be accepted for legal review.

The hearing at a Madrid courthouse involved allegations against five former police officers. The lead witness, Julio Pacheco, told reporters outside that he had recounted to a judge how he was tortured by police in 1975, when he was a 19-year-old student.

Pacheco said he hoped his testimony was a step toward “starting to break down the wall of silence and impunity” regarding abuses during Franco’s rule. His wife also testified.

Previously, judges have refused to hear such cases because of a 1977 amnesty law that blocked the prosecution of Franco-era crimes. The law was part of Spain’s effort to put that period behind it and strengthen its fledgling democracy following Franco’s death two years earlier.

Other news
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, left, stands stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda after being received by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Rubiales has resigned, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
Rubiales summoned by Spanish judge investigating his kiss of player at Women’s World Cup
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, foreground, stands stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda after being received by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The Spanish soccer federation has fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda less than three weeks after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso holds the trophy as they celebrate their Women's World Cup victory on stage in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Spanish player Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexican club team; Sue Bird, Pau Gasol offer their support

With victims and human rights groups arguing that torture and other serious crimes should not go unpunished, the center-left Socialist government in power last year opened the door to possible prosecutions for crimes committed under the dictatorship.

The Democratic Memory Law established procedures to investigate human rights violations between the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War in 1936 and the dictatorship’s collapse after Franco’s death in 1975.

Other complaints have been filed with Spanish courts, but Pacheco’s was the first to be heard by a judge, according to right groups supporting the legal action.

Pacheco’s complaint names five police officers who allegedly were present when he was being tortured. Paloma Garcia of Amnesty International’s Spanish branch, which is one of the groups supporting the action, said investigators haven’t been able to locate some of the officers and weren’t sure whether the named men were still alive.

The judge will later decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which ruled from 2018 until a recent general election, took several high-profile actions on Franco-era issues. They included making the central government responsible for the recovery from mass graves of the bodies of tens of thousands of people who went missing during the Spanish Civil War and Franco’s dictatorship.