AP PHOTOS: A shepherd keeps up the ancient rite of guiding sheep across northern Spain

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
World News

AP PHOTOS: A shepherd keeps up the ancient rite of guiding sheep across northern Spain

Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, leads his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
1 of 16 | 

Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, leads his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Angel Mari Sanz, 62, one of the last active sheep herders, walks close to his daughter Mireia, 14, as they drive their flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in Vidangoz, Northern Spain, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
2 of 16 | 

Angel Mari Sanz, 62, one of the last active sheep herders, walks close to his daughter Mireia, 14, as they drive their flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in Vidangoz, Northern Spain, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A herd of sheep is driven by Angel Mari Sanz, 62, one of the last active sheep herders, through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
3 of 16 | 

A herd of sheep is driven by Angel Mari Sanz, 62, one of the last active sheep herders, through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A herd of sheep is led through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
4 of 16 | 

A herd of sheep is led through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Angel Mari Sanz, 62, one of the last active sheep herders, leads his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in near to Burgui, Northern Spain, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
5 of 16 | 

Angel Mari Sanz, 62, one of the last active sheep herders, leads his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in near to Burgui, Northern Spain, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Shepherd Angel Mari Sanz, 62, walks with his dogs after spending the night next to his flock of sheep at the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
6 of 16 | 

Shepherd Angel Mari Sanz, 62, walks with his dogs after spending the night next to his flock of sheep at the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, drives his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in near Sanguesa, Northern Spain, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
7 of 16 | 

Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, drives his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in near Sanguesa, Northern Spain, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Shepherd Angel Mari Sanz, 62, sleeps next to his dog during a break driving his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Navascues, northern Spain, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
8 of 16 | 

Shepherd Angel Mari Sanz, 62, sleeps next to his dog during a break driving his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Navascues, northern Spain, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, eats lunch with his daughter Mireia and Michel Iriarte during one of the stage crossing the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in Vidangoz, Northern Spain, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
9 of 16 | 

Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, eats lunch with his daughter Mireia and Michel Iriarte during one of the stage crossing the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in Vidangoz, Northern Spain, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Sheep are guided by Angel Mari Sanz, 62, through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near Sanguesa, Northern Spain, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
10 of 16 | 

Sheep are guided by Angel Mari Sanz, 62, through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near Sanguesa, Northern Spain, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Shepherd Angel Mari Sanz, 62, drives his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Vidangoz, Northern Spain, Thursday, June 22, 2023 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
11 of 16 | 

Shepherd Angel Mari Sanz, 62, drives his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Vidangoz, Northern Spain, Thursday, June 22, 2023 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, marks one of his sheep as they walk through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Navascues, Northern Spain, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
12 of 16 | 

Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, marks one of his sheep as they walk through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Navascues, Northern Spain, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Rain falls as sheep are driven through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to San Isidro del Pinar, Northern Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
13 of 16 | 

Rain falls as sheep are driven through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to San Isidro del Pinar, Northern Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, drives his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in Sanguesa, Northern Spain, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
14 of 16 | 

Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, drives his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, in Sanguesa, Northern Spain, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, drives his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
15 of 16 | 

Sheep herder Angel Mari Sanz, 62, drives his flock of sheep through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Mireia Sanz, 14, daughter of Angel Mari Sanz, one of the last active sheep herders, rests with her dog Martina near her flock of sheep crossing the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as "La Cañada de The Roncaleses" (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Navascues, Northern Spain, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
16 of 16 | 

Mireia Sanz, 14, daughter of Angel Mari Sanz, one of the last active sheep herders, rests with her dog Martina near her flock of sheep crossing the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Navascues, Northern Spain, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By ÁLVARO BARRIENTOS
 
Share

VIDANGOZ, Spain (AP) — A fine cloud of dust drifts across the sun-drenched landscape. The tinkling of sheep bells floats in the air, announcing the movement of 1,000 sheep and some goats through an ancient Spanish transhumance — or livestock migration — route.

Over seven days, the flock is guided with skill by shepherd Ángel Mari Sanz, 62, keeping up a tradition dating back to the ninth century.

The flock will plod its way over the route, known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses). They will pass through the arid lands of Las Bardenas Reales area in the northern region of Navarra and arrive in the cooler, greener valleys and mountains of the Pyrenees.

Near the town of Vidangoz, the sheep will graze until mid-September when the weather changes, and Sanz will shepherd his flock back south.

Other news
This photo provided by the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair shows a rodeo goat named Willy, who was captured on Monday, July 31, 2023, after having gone missing on July 15, in a rural South Texas county. Residents in Willacy County had searched for the goat on horses, ATVs and by drone.Willy was found by 16-year-old Ricardo Rojas III and family friend Sammy Ambriz after they spotted her in a wooded area near Rojas' home. (Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair via AP)
Willy the Texas rodeo goat, on the lam for weeks, has been found safe
This photo provided by the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair shows a rodeo goat named Willy, who went missing on July 15, 2023, in a rural South Texas county. The search for Willy has residents enthralled as they're using horses, ATVs and even contemplating using a helicopter to locate the missing animal. (Alma Barron/Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair via AP)
Avid search for missing Texas rodeo goat bringing residents of a small rural county together
This photo provided by Lynn Overvoorde shows a missing goat Hazelnut at Montessori school in St. Paul, Minn. Officers who responded to reports of “suspicious items” at an address about 2.5 miles (4.02 kilometers) from the school found the remains the goat in a plastic storage box, the Star Tribune reported, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Lynn Overvoorde via AP)
Police find remains of St. Paul school’s ‘beloved’ goat after animal went missing

Modern farming methods have reduced the transhumance seasonal movement of livestock to greener pastures in Spain and other countries in recent decades.

Shepherds and environmentalists try to promote the practice, saying it’s more sustainable and helps protect the land from wildfires as the animals eat up grass, leaves and twigs along the way.

Some sheep pant in the intense heat. They break into a run whenever they sense a nearby spring or pond.

“This pastoral life is disappearing,” Sanz says. Trekking these hills since he was 14, he knows the paths like the back of his hand.

“Here, I have spent my life,” he comments nostalgically. “I have had freedom, living in the countryside with nature.”

He criticizes authorities for not promoting transhumance more.

“There is a lot of neglect,” Sanz says. “There hasn’t been any kind of support for the rural world.”

Sanz calculates he has walked about 25,000 kilometers (15,000 miles) up and down these valleys in the nearly half-century he has been herding.

The sheep are led by goats. Age and tiredness sometimes sets in and it’s not unknown for some of the animals to die along the way, their carcasses being left for the vultures that can regularly be seen hovering above.

Sanz is accompanied by his 14-year-old daughter Mireia, and three or four others each year. A van carries provisions and tents for camping.

But as much as he loves his work, Sanz says doesn’t want his “daughter to be a shepherd for anything in the world.”

“This is a slave’s work and it is not worth all this effort today to barely survive,” he says.