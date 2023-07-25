FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights
This image released by A24 shows Jacob Elordi as Elvis, left, and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, in a scene from "Priscilla." (Philippe Le Sourd/A24 via AP)
Venice Film Festival lineup released
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
World News

Spanish rescue service saves 84 migrants, finds 1 man dead on vessel close to the Canary Islands

By CIARÁN GILES
 
MADRID (AP) — Rescuers saved 84 migrants and found one man dead on board a boat close to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said Tuesday.

A spokesman for the service said the survivors included 83 men and one woman, all from sub-Saharan African countries. Several needed medical treatment on arrival at Gran Canaria, located off the northwest coast of Africa. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to be named in the media.

The boat was detected before dawn by a Spanish Civil Guard radar.

Other news
Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe, left, and Canada's Christine Sinclair compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Canada aiming for a Tokyo-style run to title at Women’s World Cup
Canada knows it can overcome an opening-game draw at the Women’s World Cup because it won gold at the Tokyo Olympics after bouncing back from a draw with Japan in the first game.
FILE - Soccer player Trevor Francis, centre, in action during a match, Nov. 3, 1981. Former England forward Trevor Francis has died it was reported on Monday, July 24, 2023. He was 69. Francis became Britain’s first £1 million ($12.8 million) footballer when he joined Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979. (PA via AP, File)
Former England striker Trevor Francis, Britain’s first 1 million pound player, dies at 69
Former England forward Trevor Francis has died. He was 69. Francis became Britain’s first 1 million pound player when he moved to Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979.
Workers remove an electoral poster showing Alberto Feijoo, leader of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after elections a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Election leaves Spain in political disarray with no party having an easy path to form a government
Spain is in political disarray after elections left no party with a clear path to forming a government.
This photo provided by the Serbian Ministry of Interior on Monday July 24, 2023, shows seized money, weapons and documents in a raid. Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)
2 arrested in Serbia suspected of smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of an international crime group
Serbian police have arrested two people suspected of smuggling Cubans toward Spain. Police say the two Serbian citizens are suspected of being part of an international criminal organization.

Nearly 1,000 migrants have died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, according to the Spanish migrant rights group Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders).

In recent years, most of the boats heading to Spain have come from Senegal or Morocco.