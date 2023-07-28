Swedish mining firm Boliden is exempted from paying compensation for toxic spill in Spain in 1998

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
World News

Swedish mining firm Boliden is exempted from paying compensation for toxic spill in Spain in 1998

By DAVID BRUNAT
 
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court on Friday exempted a Swedish mining firm from paying 89 million euros ($98 million) in compensation for the cleaning of a toxic sludge spill that occurred in 1998 at a heavy metals mine in southern Spain.

The court dismissed the lawsuit brought by the regional government of Andalusia, which demanded that the firm Boliden pay the sum for the environmental cleaning operations following the spill at a wastewater reservoir in the Aznalcóllar mine.

The court said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Boliden was legally obliged to pay for the restoration and cleaning work and exonerated it from any environmental responsibility.

The verdict, handed down by a court in the southern city of Seville, can be appealed before Spain’s Supreme Court.

Other news
FILE - Environmental workers put dead fish into bags near the Donana Natural Park, in southern Spain, Monday April 27, 1998, after a dike of a mine reservoir broke dumping 5 million cubic meters (176.55 million cubic feet) of toxic waste outside Seville. In a civil trial that opened Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Spanish authorities are seeking 90 million euros ($98 million) in damages from a Swedish mining company for the major toxic spill near the famed Doñana National Park in 1998. (AP Photo/Jaro Munoz, File)
Spanish authorities seek damages from a Swedish mining company over a major toxic spill 25 years ago
FILE - PSG's goalkeeper Sergio Rico holds the ball during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been hospitalized with a head injury after a horse-riding accident in Spain. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP, File)
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after being hit by loose horse
FILE - Sevilla's Joan Jordan reacts during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Wolfsburg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on Nov. 23, 2021. The Spanish league and Sevilla denounced an apparent hate act by unknown persons against Sevilla player Joan Jordan on Saturday, May 20, 2023 the day before the Seville city derby with Real Betis. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti, File)
Sevilla player Jordán targeted by hung dummy before derby with Betis

In the trial earlier this month, the Swedish firm said it spent the equivalent of some 600,000 euros back in 1998 in the cleaning.

In 1999, Boliden’s Spanish branch was sentenced to pay the equivalent of 43 million euros by the Spanish Supreme Court. The company avoided the payment by pleading insolvency.

The Andalusian government took the action against Boliden in April 2022, after six years of unsuccessful negotiations to settle the matter.

On bursting its banks, the reservoir poured an estimated 1.3 billion gallons of acidic liquid into the Guadiamar River in Seville province.

Makeshift dikes kept the liquid and mud from flowing into the nearby Doñana National Park, but a vast area near the mine was inundated with toxic sludge containing traces of zinc, iron and other heavy metals. Thousands of fish and birds were killed.

The mine was closed in 2001 but a Mexican group has recently applied to reopen it.

By volume, the 1998 spill is the second worst toxic spill in Spain after the Prestige oil tanker wreckage off the northwestern coast of Galicia in 2002.