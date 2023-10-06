Sancet only newcomer in Spain squad for European qualifiers against Scotland and Norway

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made few changes to the squad that will face Scotland and Norway in upcoming European Championship qualifiers, with Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet the only newcomer in the list announced on Friday.

The other changes from the squad that routed Georgia 7-1 and Cyprus 6-0 in September included the addition of Mikel Oyarzabal, Jesús Navas and Fran García. Not returning because of injuries were Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo.

The 23-year-old Sancet has been key for Athletic as the Basque Country club made a good start to its season.

“He fits with our philosophy and style,” De la Fuente said of Sancet. “We trust him and he certainly won’t let us down.”

Two other Athletic players were included in De la Fuente’s list — goalkeeper Unai Simón and forward Nico Williams.

Back in the team again was 16-year-old Barcelona foward Lamine Yamal.

Spain faces Scotland on Thursday in Seville and is at Norway on Sunday. Scotland leads Group A with 15 points, six more than Spain, which has a game in hand. Norway is third with seven points.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid), David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), David García (Osasuna), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Fran García (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao)

Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yéremy Pino (Villarreal), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

