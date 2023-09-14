Danelo Cavalcante manhunt
UNC lockdown
Hurricane Lee
Lauren Boebert
Mitt Romney
World News

Spain records its third hottest summer since records began as a drought drags on

FILE - Children cool off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Fie)
1 of 5 | 

FILE - Children cool off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country’s severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Fie)
FILE - A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
2 of 5 | 

FILE - A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country’s severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, on July 18, 2022. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
3 of 5 | 

FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, on July 18, 2022. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country’s severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
4 of 5 | 

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country’s severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - A local resident fights a forest fire with a shovel during a wildfire in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
5 of 5 | 

FILE - A local resident fights a forest fire with a shovel during a wildfire in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country’s severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
 
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 C (116 F) as the country’s severe drought dragged on.

The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.34 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.

The World Meteorological Organization said last week that last month wasn’t only the world’s hottest August scientists ever recorded by far. It was also the second hottest month measured after July 2023.

Since 1961, mainland Spain’s average temperature has risen 1.6 degrees C (2.88 degrees F), according to AEMET.

Other news
A man walks into floodwaters to deliver medicines to a relative after the country's rainstorm record, in the town of Palamas, near Karditsa, Thessaly region, central Greece, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Rescue crews in helicopters and boats are plucking people from houses in central Greece inundated by tons of water and mud after severe rainstorms caused widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
In flood-stricken central Greece, residents face acute water shortages and a public health warning
A man walks into floodwaters to deliver medicines to a relative after the country's rainstorm record, in the town of Palamas, near Karditsa, Thessaly region, central Greece, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Rescue crews in helicopters and boats are plucking people from houses in central Greece inundated by tons of water and mud after severe rainstorms caused widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
The death toll from flooding in central Greece has increased to 10 while 4 others are missing
FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. In a Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, court filing, a federal judge ordered Mississippi’s largest electric utility to turn over information on customers in and around the capital city who might be using water without paying for it. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Federal judge orders utility to turn over customer information amid reports of improper water use

Spain’s two hottest summers were in 2022 and 2003.

This year’s January-August period in Spain equaled the same periods in 2022 and 2020 as the country’s hottest ever recorded over those months, AEMET said.

At the same time, this summer was the rainiest since the turn of the century, AEMET said, though most of Spain is still in the grip of an extended drought. Northeast Spain is enduring its most extreme drought since records began.

Also, between January and August Spain’s coastal waters heated up more than ever previously recorded, according to AEMET.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment