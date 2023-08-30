Hurricane Idalia latest
Revelers hurl tomatoes at each other and streets awash in red pulp in Spanish town’s Tomatina party

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Thousands gather in this eastern Spanish town for the annual street tomato battle that leaves the streets and participants drenched in red pulp from 120,000 kilos of tomatoes. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual “Tomatina”, tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Thousands gather in this eastern Spanish town for the annual street tomato battle that leaves the streets and participants drenched in red pulp from 120,000 kilos of tomatoes. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
By ALBERTO SAIZ
 
BUÑOL, Spain (AP) — Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain’s annual “Tomatina” street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.

Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.

The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp.

Tickets for the festival start at 12 euros ($13).

The town hoses down the area and the revelers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.

The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.

Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.

Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts.

The party is ranked by Spain as an international tourism attraction.