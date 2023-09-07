Danny Masterson sentenced
Bruce Springsteen
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee
Air bag recall
Sports

Spain’s women’s players maintain plan to strike after salary talks break down before season opener

By JOSEPH WILSON
 
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The players for Spain’s women’s league maintain they’ll go on strike rather than start the new season after salary negotiations with the league broke down on Thursday.

The AFE players union, one of five unions representing the players, said no deal had been reached because “we consider the economic proposal of the Liga F unacceptable.”

The players had announced their plan to strike last week. The season was set to kick off Friday.

The strike comes with Spain reeling from the consequences of the kiss by the president of its national soccer federation of a player without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Since then, the players for Spain’s women’s national team and several dozens more have said they won’t play for their country until the federation changes leadership.

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves to the crowd during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Messi and Bonmati lead Ballon d’Or nominee lists, Ronaldo misses cut
Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during a training session in Las Rozas just outside of Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Spain will play against Georgia and Cyprus in upcoming international Euro 2024 qualifying matches. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Spain resumes Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales. Italy starts post-Mancini era.
FILE - Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda celebrates with the gold medal after the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The Spanish soccer federation has fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda less than three weeks after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Coach of Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s soccer team is fired weeks after victory celebration kiss

The player, Jenni Hermoso, has accused federation boss Luis Rubiales of sexual assault.

The minimum salary for the women’s league, called Liga F, is just 16,000 euros ($17,400), compared to the 182,000 euros ($197,000) guaranteed for men in La Liga.

The unions want to increase that minimum salary to 23,000 euros a year, with the option of it reaching 25,000 euros if the league makes more than 8 million euros in revenues.

The league said its best offer of 20,000 euros, with the chance for that to reach 23,000 if revenues surpass 8 million euros, was rejected by the players.

The strike will impact the first two rounds of play. The league opener was scheduled for Friday between Sevilla and Tenerife.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer