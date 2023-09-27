Former Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda added to probe into Rubiales’ kissing a player
FILE - President of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, left, stands stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda after being received by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Rubiales has resigned, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
FILE - Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda celebrates with the gold medal after the final of Women’s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The Spanish soccer federation has fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda less than three weeks after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
FILE - Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso, right, and head coach Jorge Vilda listens to reporters questions during a press conference at Eden Park ahead of the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between Spain and Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The Spanish soccer federation fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
MADRID (AP) — Former Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda has been summoned to appear before a judge in the probe involving former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his kissing a player on the lips after the team won the Women’s World Cup title last month, court officials said Wednesday.
Vilda and two other federation officials were summoned to appear as investigated parties. They are expected to be in court on Oct. 10.
Three national team players had already been summoned as witnesses. Spanish news agency EFE said they were Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez.
Spanish state prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.
According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault. The new law eliminated the difference between “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault,” sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.
Vilda was replaced as coach not long after the World Cup final. He was among those accused of allegedly trying to convince Hermoso to back Rubiales after the kiss.
Rubiales eventually resigned and the players ended their boycott of the national team after being given some guarantees of change within the federation. Some federation officials have already been fired as a result.
