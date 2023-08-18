Title-winning former Napoli coach Spalletti given Italy job after Mancini resignation
FILE- Napoli’s head coach Luciano Spalletti wave to fans prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023. After ending a 33-year wait for the title, Napoli will be looking to retain its crown. However, it has lost one of its key players in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, while coach Luciano Spalletti has also left the club. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
FILE - Italian team celebrates with the trophy after the Euro 2020 soccer final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, on July 11, 2021. Italy coach Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - Italy’s manager Roberto Mancini smiles during a training session at the Hive stadium in London, England, on July 5, 2021. Italy coach Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
FILE - Italy’s manager Roberto Mancini walks on the pitch after defeating England at the Euro 2020 soccer championship final at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Italy coach Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP, File)
MILAN (AP) — Luciano Spalletti was named as the new Italy coach on Friday, just three months after he left Napoli saying he needed a break.
Spalletti replaced Roberto Mancini, who surprisingly resigned on Sunday after a mixed tenure that included winning the European Championship in 2021 but failing to qualify for the World Cup the following year.
Spalletti — the coach whose attacking tactics garnered plaudits from all over Europe as he led Napoli to a first Serie A in more than three decades last season – had always been the frontrunner. The Italian soccer federation announced it came to an agreement with him.
The FIGC said Spalletti will start his new job on Sept. 1 ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 9 and 12, respectively.
It did not say how long a contract the 64-year-old Spalletti was given but Italian media reported his deal ran until after the 2026 World Cup.
