Title-winning former Napoli coach Spalletti given Italy job after Mancini resignation

MILAN (AP) — Luciano Spalletti was named as the new Italy coach on Friday, just three months after he left Napoli saying he needed a break.

Spalletti replaced Roberto Mancini, who surprisingly resigned on Sunday after a mixed tenure that included winning the European Championship in 2021 but failing to qualify for the World Cup the following year.

Spalletti — the coach whose attacking tactics garnered plaudits from all over Europe as he led Napoli to a first Serie A in more than three decades last season – had always been the frontrunner. The Italian soccer federation announced it came to an agreement with him.

The FIGC said Spalletti will start his new job on Sept. 1 ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 9 and 12, respectively.

It did not say how long a contract the 64-year-old Spalletti was given but Italian media reported his deal ran until after the 2026 World Cup.

