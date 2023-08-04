Spanish league clubs to earn more TV revenue if they provide better access to players and coaches

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, is seen on a TV screen standing among his lawyers, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Navalny on Friday was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prisons, in the harshest ruling against the imprisoned Kremlin critic to date. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Kremlin critic Navalny sentenced
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
N.C. Rep. Manning injured in vehicle wreck
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
Sports

Spanish league clubs to earn more TV revenue if they provide better access to players and coaches

Fans try to get autographs from players after a Champions Cup soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

By TALES AZZONI
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish league clubs that voluntarily give broadcasters more access to players and coaches will earn more in television rights this season, the league said Friday.

Clubs will earn bigger shares of the television rights by voluntarily offering up “interviews with coaching staff, pre-match footage from inside changing rooms and greater involvement of players across a host of different broadcast formats,” the league said.

The league said it hopes to enhance the fans’ viewing experience and ultimately generate more income by encouraging clubs to be take more proactive initiatives.

The measure “comes in response to demands from broadcast rights holders for an improved product to raise it to the level of other elite sports competitions,” the league said.

The Spanish league this season is debuting its partnership with videogame company EA Sports as its title sponsor, with new logos and audiovisual features to be put in place.

Only one club — Real Madrid, according to Spanish media — voted against the changes to how the broadcast revenues are shared. Some of the revenues will still be distributed according to audience share, with another portion now being calculated depending on the degree of collaboration by clubs and their voluntary initiatives.

This new system only affects the 25% of the “audience recognition” criteria for revenue distribution, the league said.

“The measures and proposed results are a response to the needs of a constantly evolving market in which it is essential to strengthen links with fanbases that demand new content to better their match experience, something that other major European leagues are already working on,” the Spanish league said.

The league kicks off on Aug. 11 with a new broadcast product that offers a redesigned graphics package, new perspectives and camera angles, more detailed information and “a much more immersive viewing experience,” the league said.

New camera angles in the dugouts, aerial cameras, cinematic cameras in player tunnels and improved visuals “all come with a nod to the EA Sports FC video game,” the league said.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer