Teen to testify against co-defendant in Iowa teacher’s death

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of two teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher will testify against his co-defendant, a prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Goodale has agreed to testify against Willard Miller during Miller’s upcoming trial, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said during a court hearing.

Goodale and Miller are each charged with first-degree murder in the November 2021 death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School. Her body was found in a Fairfield park in November 2021.

Investigators have said Graber was beaten to death , possibly after a dispute over grades in her class.

Court records do not indicate that Goodale has reached a plea deal and it was unclear what he might receive in exchange for his testimony, The Des Moines Register reported . Goodale’s attorney declined to comment.

Miller is scheduled for trial in April and Goodale in May.

The disclosure came during a hearing on a motion by Miller to suppress evidence from interviews the two teenagers gave to investigators. The motion also accuses police of lying on search warrant applications in the case. Miller has a pending appeal before the Iowa Supreme Court on the denial of a previous motion to suppress on similar issues.