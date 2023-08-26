Loch Ness Monster search
Bardet’s DSM wins rainy time trial to start Spanish Vuelta. Evenepoel opens gap over Jumbo-Visma

 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The DSM–Firmenich team of Romain Bardet won a rainy team time trial through the streets of Barcelona to kick off the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel complained about the poor riding conditions caused by the rainfall and early nightfall. His Soudal-Quickstep and other teams raced in near darkness.

DSM marked the best time of 17 minutes, 30 seconds and Lorenzo Milesi will be the first rider to wear the red jersey for the three-week race.

Evenepoel was visibly upset when he crossed the finish line, saying, “We are not monkeys in a circus.”

The Belgian time trialing world champion was apparently upset that his team, which started last as last year’s winner, had to ride in the darkness due to the clouds that made nightfall come earlier than expected – and provided much needed rain for the drought-stricken area.

He said they had “water in the face” and (could not) see “one meter in front of you.”

Evenepoel’s Soudal-Quickstep was only six seconds slower than DSM and opened an early 22-second gap over Jumbo-Visma.

Jumbo-Visma is led by two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard and thee-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic.

The 14.8-kilometer (nine-mile) route started on the beach and took the riders past the Sagrada Familia basilica.

Stage 2 on Sunday is a 182-kilometer (113-mile) hilly course from Mataro to Barcelona.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports