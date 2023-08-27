Kron wins 2nd stage of Spanish Vuelta marred by thumbtacks

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Andreas Kron of Denmark won the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta that local media reported was marred when several competitors rode over thumbtacks on Sunday.

Broadcaster TVE showed a thumbtack that its reporter on a motorbike found on the course. This summer’s Tour de France was also troubled by thumbtacks tossed on the road.

Kron of Lotto DSTNY team was the first to cross the finish line atop a hill in Barcelona after the 182-kilometer (113-mile) hilly course from Mataro.

Because of the heavy rain that fell through the night and into the morning, race organizers decided that the times for the general classification were taken 3.6 kilometers (2.2 miles) from the finish. Bonus seconds were still awarded at the finish line.

The decision came after several riders, including defending champion Remco Evenepoel, complained about the poor conditions during the opening stage on Saturday. A rainstorm wet the streets of Barcelona and left the last teams with scant visibility. Several riders went down, without any reported injuries, during that opening team time trial.

On Monday, Stage 3 is a 158-kilometer (98-mile) mountainous ride from Súria to Andorra that includes two category-one climbs.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports