Sports

Nneka Ogwumike’s double-double leads Sparks past Fever 87-80

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon added 17 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 87-80 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles trailed 71-64 before scoring 15 of the next 17 points, capped by Jasmine Thomas’ wide open 3-pointer from the corner to take a 79-73 lead with 3:17 remaining. Thomas added a baseline jumper with 44.1 seconds left, after her initial shot was blocked, for an 81-76 lead.

Indiana guard Grace Berger was called for a technical foul with 36.1 seconds left and Jordin Canada sealed it with a free throw for a six-point lead.

Karlie Samuelson scored 13 points and Canada finished with 10 for Los Angeles (11-18), which won its fourth road game of the season.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston had 18 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (7-22), which continues a four-game homestand on Thursday. NaLyssa Smith, who played in her first game since June 9 due to a left foot injury, had eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Boston scored 12 points in the first quarter and Mitchell added nine points to help Indiana lead 27-23. The Fever led 41-40 at halftime after only scoring 14 points in the second quarter.

