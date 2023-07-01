People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Sports

Courtney Williams secures first career triple-double, Sky beat Sparks 86-78

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 18 points, Courtney Williams got her first career triple-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks for the second straight game, 86-78 on Friday night.

Williams finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists to become the third player in franchise history with a triple-double. Williams was coming off a season-high 21 points on Wednesday in an 80-63 victory over the Sparks to help snap the Sky’s six-game losing streak.

Kahleah Copper added 17 points and Marina Mabrey scored 13 points of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago (7-9). Elizabeth Williams also scored 12 points for the Sky.

Chicago made 65% of its shots in the first half and scored the opening 11 points after halftime to extend its lead to 54-38.

Chicago had its lead trimmed to 62-58 before scoring the next seven points to take control. Smith made a 3-pointer with 3:32 left in the fourth for an 82-65 lead.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points and Dearica Hamby had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-9). Azura Stevens added 13 points, Karlie Samuelson had 11 and rookie Zia Cooke scored 10.

Los Angeles starter Jordin Canada sustained a shoulder injury in the first half and did not return.

