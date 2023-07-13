FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
U.S. News

Prominent lobbyist appeals 5-year prison sentence in historic Ohio corruption scheme

FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys Todd Long, left, and Karl Schneider, center, before jury selection in his federal trial, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Borges has been sentenced, Friday, June 30, 2023, to five years in prison and three years of probation for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys Todd Long, left, and Karl Schneider, center, before jury selection in his federal trial, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Borges has been sentenced, Friday, June 30, 2023, to five years in prison and three years of probation for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lobbyist Matt Borges appealed his 5-year sentence late Wednesday in the $60 million bribery scheme that also took down former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Borges, 51, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, was convicted in March of racketeering alongside Householder.

Authorities said the scheme involved secret payments to Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp. to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies to the Legislature, pass legislation containing a $1.3 billion bailout of two aging nuclear plants owned by a FirstEnergy affiliate, and then foil efforts to repeal the new law.

Other news
FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the Orange County Registrar of Voters offices in Santa Ana, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020. A former California police chief was convicted on Thursday, July 13, 2023, of joining the riot at the U.S. Capitol with a hatchet in his backpack and plotting to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. A judge in Washington's federal court heard testimony without a jury before convicting Hostetter, a right-wing activist and vocal critic of COVID-19 restrictions who defended himself at his bench trial with help from a standby attorney. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Former police chief who defended himself at trial is convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
A former California police chief has been convicted of joining the riot at the U.S. Capitol with a hatchet in his backpack and plotting to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, July 6, 2023. On Tuesday, July 11, the controversial social media personality and his brother filed a Florida lawsuit against the woman whose allegations they say led to their arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges, accusing her of lying when she says they imprisoned her there. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is suing a Florida woman, saying she lied when she accused him of human trafficking.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. Trump has countersued E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who accused him of rape, saying she defamed him by continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree. Lawyers for Trump filed papers late Tuesday, June 27. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out on social media against the U.S. Justice Department after it stopped supporting his claim that the presidency shields him from liability against a defamation lawsuit.
This June 30, 2023, booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Larry Householder, the ex-Ohio House speaker. Householder appealed the 20-year prison sentence he received for masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in a move that was anticipated. The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday, June 29, to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law. (Butler County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is challenging the 20-year prison sentence he received after being convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history.

Prosecutors said Borges’ primary role in the enterprise was to deprive Ohioans of the opportunity to overturn what he knew was corrupt legislation and had called the result of an “ unholy alliance.” Jurors were presented evidence that he was budgeted $25,000, which he laundered through his own bank accounts to bribe a political operative for secret, real-time information on the referendum campaign against the bailout bill, known as House Bill 6.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black gave Borges the low end of the 5- to 8-year range recommended by federal prosecutors after he expressed remorse at his sentencing hearing and asked for leniency. Borges’ lawyers had recommended he get 1 1/2 years.

Black’s decision concerning Borges came a day after the judge sentenced the 64-year-old Householder to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed under the law, and a year of probation. Householder also has appealed.

During trial, Borges’ attorneys argued that the lobbyist had only a minor, short-term role in the massive operation, in which two other individuals, a dark money group and FirstEnergy have all acknowledged their guilt.

Several fired FirstEnergy executives and the former head of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio also have been investigated in a sweeping probe that remains open.