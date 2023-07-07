Alabama governor sets dates for special election in state House District 16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday set special election dates for an Alabama House seat that was vacated last month after state Rep. Kyle South resigned.

South resigned June 30 to serve as president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Ivey said the primary special election for House District 16, which includes parts of Fayette, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26. A runoff, if necessary, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and the special general election on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

“Rep. South has served the people of House District 16 well for the past nine years and will continue to do so in his new role,” Ivey said. “He certainly leaves big shoes to fill in the Legislature, but I am incredibly happy for him and confident he will continue serving West Alabama well. I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election to ensure you have another strong voice advocating for you in the Alabama Legislature.”

The dates correspond with the special election set for House District 55, which covers portions of Jefferson County. The seat was previously held by Fred Plump, who resigned in May after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

For both seats, the qualifying deadlines with major political parties is July 25 at 5 p.m., while the deadline for independent candidates and/or minor parties is Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. If any in the latter categories qualify, they would run in the general election next year.