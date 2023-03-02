Spirit flight diverted after battery fire in overhead bin

FLE - A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at the Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. A Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando was diverted to an airport in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, March 2, 2023, after a battery from a passenger's item caught fire in an overhead bin, airline officials said.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando was diverted to an airport in Jacksonville, Florida, after a battery from a passenger’s item caught fire in an overhead bin, airline officials said.

Flight 259 landed safely Wednesday afternoon and taxied to the terminal, the Florida-based airline said in a statement. Several people from the flight were taken to the hospital after feeling ill.

“There was a retired fireman that jumped up and the flight crew came in and they tried putting water on it and another guy went and got a bucket because I think the fireman reached in and grabbed it and they got it put out, but it took about 20 minutes.” passenger Kerri Arakawa told FirstCoast News .

Jacksonville Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken to the hospital initially, but more people started feeling ill as time passed.

Fire Captain Eric Proswimmer told the TV station they ended up taking 10 patients to the hospital.

Updates on their conditions were not available.

“We thank our crew and guests for their quick actions to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, and we thank first responders for meeting the aircraft,” the airline said.

The airline provided refunds and vouchers to passengers, and arranged for ground transportation to Orlando.