Sports

Zardes, Finlay lead Austin to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gyasi Zardes and Ethan Finlay scored unassisted goals two minutes apart in the first half to lead Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Zardes found the net for a sixth time this season and Finlay followed with fourth goal to give goalkeeper Brad Stuver all the cushion he would need to help Austin (9-9-5) win three straight at home for the first time.

Defender Dany Rosero took a pass from Dániel Sallói in the 31st minute and scored for a second time this season for Sporting KC (6-11-8).

Stuver saved three shots for Austin. Kendall McIntosh finished with four saves for Sporting KC.

Sporting KC loses after playing to draws in its last three matches. It was the club’s longest unbeaten streak since a six-match run in 2021.

Sporting KC beat Austin 4-1 at home earlier this season to snap a three-match losing streak in the series.

Austin is 3-0-0 at home in the series, scoring nine goals.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, Austin will travel to play St. Louis City. Sporting KC’s next league match is Aug. 26 when the club hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport