Aliyu, Franco rally Sporting KC to 2-2 draw with Dynamo

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations
Sports

Aliyu, Franco rally Sporting KC to 2-2 draw with Dynamo

 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Ibrahim Aliyu and Iván Franco scored stoppage-time goals in each half for the Houston Dynamo to offset a two-goal effort from Sporting Kansas City’s red-hot Alan Pulido as the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

Franco’s equalizer came in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage for Houston (8-9-4) with assists from Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Héctor Herrera. It was Franco’s second goal in the eighth start and 18th appearance of his rookie season.

Pulido used passes from Gadi Kinda and Andreu Fontàs to find the net and give Sporting KC (6-10-7) a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.

Other news
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sporting KC cruises to 3-0 victory over Whitecaps
Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Sporting Kansas City's Marinos Tzionis (77) and Vancouver Whitecaps' Luís Martins (14) chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Gauld’s late PK goal helps Whitecaps tie Sporting KC 1-1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick late in the second half to rally the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark pauses after giving up a goal to St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini on a penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St Louis City uses two PK goals to beat Dynamo 3-0
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tomás Ostrák scored in between penalty-kick goals by Eduard Löwen and Nicholas Gioacchini as St.
Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Vite celebrates after scoring a goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)
Whitecaps score early, often in 6-2 victory over Dynamo
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pedro Vite scored in the first minute, Julian Gressel added two goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps roughed up the Houston Dynamo 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Pulido’s goal stood up until Aliyu scored for the first time this season, getting assists from Herrera and Corey Baird in the second minute of stoppage time to knot the score at 1-1 at halftime.

Sporting KC took the lead on Pulido’s penalty-kick goal in the 62nd minute. Pulido has scored 10 goals this season with nine of them coming in his last seven appearances.

Sporting KC is now 8-3-3 in its last 14 matches with the Dynamo. The eight victories since the start of the 2018 season matches its total against Minnesota United for the most wins over a single opponent.

The Dynamo entered play on a four-match win streak at home in all competitions. The club scored four goals in its last two victories, something it had only done once before — in August of 2008.

Steve Clark notched one save for Houston. Kendall McIntosh saved four shots for Sporting KC.

Clark became the 12th goalkeeper to play in 250 career matches last time out, including the playoffs. Clark and Luis Robles of the New York Red Bulls are the only two on the list to have never played in an All-Star Game.

Sporting KC returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. Houston will host Minnesota United on Wednesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport