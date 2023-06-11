Saturday’s Scores
Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
State Final
Other news
The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year.
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.
Caeleb Dressel finished ninth in the preliminaries of the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Armenia and Azerbaijan have made “further progress” toward a peace agreement in three days of U.S.
Division I
Cin. Moeller 4, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 1
Division II
Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Ontario 3
Division III
Apple Creek Waynedale 10, Cadiz Harrison Central 1
Division IV
Berlin Hiland 14, Russia 4