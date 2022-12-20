Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 86, Perry 52
Bedford 65, Stanton 55
Bishop Garrigan 56, North Union 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, LeMars 30
Central City 50, Midland, Wyoming 47
Central Elkader 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 56
Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46
Crestwood, Cresco 71, Forest City 54
Dunkerton 98, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, OT
East Sac County 74, PAC-LM 38
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Indianola 67, Carlisle 19
Jesup 98, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 75
Keota 73, B-G-M 35
Lenox 89, Diagonal 30
Marion 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 65
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 27
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Mount Ayr 70, Worth County, Mo. 41
North Butler, Greene 56, Nashua-Plainfield 52
Oelwein 57, Waukon 52
Okoboji, Milford 56, George-Little Rock 49
Pella Christian 61, Wilton 56
Sioux Center 76, Boyden-Hull 52
Solon 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43
South Tama County, Tama 63, East Marshall, LeGrand 58
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23
Tri-Center, Neola 70, MVAOCOU 24
Van Meter 48, Des Moines Christian 44
WACO, Wayland 82, Sigourney 35
Wakefield, Neb. 77, Westwood, Sloan 38
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64, Kee, Lansing 61
West Branch 64, Burlington Notre Dame 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Newell-Fonda vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
___
