AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 86, Perry 52

Bedford 65, Stanton 55

Bishop Garrigan 56, North Union 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, LeMars 30

Central City 50, Midland, Wyoming 47

Central Elkader 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 56

Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46

Crestwood, Cresco 71, Forest City 54

Dunkerton 98, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, OT

East Sac County 74, PAC-LM 38

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Indianola 67, Carlisle 19

Jesup 98, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 75

Keota 73, B-G-M 35

Lenox 89, Diagonal 30

Marion 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 65

Mediapolis 52, Wapello 27

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Mount Ayr 70, Worth County, Mo. 41

North Butler, Greene 56, Nashua-Plainfield 52

Oelwein 57, Waukon 52

Okoboji, Milford 56, George-Little Rock 49

Pella Christian 61, Wilton 56

ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux Center 76, Boyden-Hull 52

Solon 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43

South Tama County, Tama 63, East Marshall, LeGrand 58

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23

Tri-Center, Neola 70, MVAOCOU 24

Van Meter 48, Des Moines Christian 44

WACO, Wayland 82, Sigourney 35

Wakefield, Neb. 77, Westwood, Sloan 38

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64, Kee, Lansing 61

West Branch 64, Burlington Notre Dame 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newell-Fonda vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.